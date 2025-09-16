Robert Kennedy Jr. Is Right About Drug Commercials

The proximate target of Trump’s executive order is a regulatory “adequate provision” loophole created in the late 1990s that allowed pharmaceutical companies to limit disclosure of potential side effects in direct-to-consumer ads. Whereas print ads were required to provide a “brief summary” of risks identified in Food and Drug Administration–approved labeling, broadcast and web ads were required only to identify “major risks.” Drug companies took maximum advantage of the loophole, and a 2024 study in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Health Research found that only one-third of drug ads on social media mentioned risks at all. The FDA has tried over the years to refine its definition of “major risks,” most recently during the Biden administration. Still, enforcement actions remained rare, with only one enforcement letter sent by the Biden FDA in 2023 and none in 2024.

Before the 1980s, pharmaceutical manufacturers had no interest in marketing prescription drugs directly to consumers; they understood their customers to be doctors and hospitals. That changed in 1981, when Boots Pharmaceuticals aired a TV ad that flagged to consumers that its prescription pain reliever Rufen was exactly the same stuff as a more popular prescription pain reliever, Motrin, and that Rufen was cheaper. (Both were ibuprofen, which was not yet available over the counter.) The FDA was utterly unprepared for this. It ordered the ad taken down, then allowed it back up on the air with a few minor changes, then took it down again. The following year, while the FDA struggled to come up with a policy, Merck and Dohme took out ads to market a pneumonia vaccine, Pneumovax, to seniors, after its own market research indicated that the vaccine wasn’t particularly effective.

The Boots ad showed how drug companies could use advertising to wise up consumers on a matter their doctors probably never thought about; the Merck and Dohme ad showed how they could use advertising to pull the wool over consumers’ eyes. Want to guess which later became the prevailing model? Two 2023 studies published by The Journal of the American Medical Association found that two-thirds of advertised prescription drugs had low therapeutic value and that companies spent the most money on ads for products that delivered the least benefit. (I’m grateful to Bloomberg’s Lisa Jarvis for citing these.)