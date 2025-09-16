Trump-MAGA Fury Drove a Georgia GOPer Into Exile. He Just Struck Back.

“There’s no reason to send the National Guard into Atlanta—absolutely zero reason,” Duncan said. “If Trump wanted to really solve crime in cities, he would be partnering with mayors and governors. Instead he’s just showing up with National Guard members without any coordination.”

That’s a striking position for a former Republican who will need backing from at least some GOP voters to win a statewide general election. Duncan gained national renown after joining with GOP Governor Brian Kemp to resist Trump’s corrupt pressure on them to help steal the 2020 election in the state.

Now Duncan—who will face one of several Republicans vying to succeed Kemp—is attempting an intriguing experiment: He’s running in this highly contested swing state in part by emphasizing his willingness to take on Trump’s lawlessness, as a former Republican. The idea is that at least some Republican voters are “disgusted” by Trump, as he put it.