Trump Is Making It Harder for Women to Work in Construction

Prior to their advent, women had often said that when they made a complaint about harassment at work, nothing would happen. Or worse: Since hiring for construction jobs can often happen on a project-by-project basis, those who complained would find that they were not picked up for the next job. Hegewisch said that the Department of Labor rule was a signal to companies that they should take complaints seriously. Rolling that back “is a whole way of saying that this doesn’t matter,” she said.

Multiple trades and unions often work together on job sites, as well, so the fact that the federal government is ending these requirements means that even those unions or companies that take harassment seriously might have less control over what their workers face on job sites. “If the Trump administration is saying you no longer need to worry about anti-discrimination and harassment … then they’re going to make it an even more hostile environment and they’re not going to be very tolerant of people speaking up,” Labarbera-Twarog said.

More importantly, these trainings also provided information about how to report harassment and how to help if someone witnessed, but was not the target of, the harassment. Labarbera-Twarog said many new trainings she has worked on helping design also frame harassment as a safety issue: If workers were busy cracking jokes or doodling obscene drawings on unfinished drywall, or if someone was subject to harassment, it can keep everyone from being as focused on their work as they should be. “When we frame it as a health and safety issue, I think it becomes a much more accessible way to think about it,” she said.