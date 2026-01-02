MAGA Loses Its Collective Mind Over Zohran Mamdani’s Inauguration
Zohran Mamdani has been sworn in as New York City’s mayor—and the right isn’t happy about it.
Conservatives are already fuming about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plans to bring the Big Apple together.
Right-wing commentators blasted Mamdani’s inaugural pledge to bring “the warmth of collectivism” to city residents Thursday, claiming that the mayor’s seemingly garden-variety optimism was tantamount to communism.
“The quiet part is no longer said out loud. New York City embraces communism,” posted Steve Guest, a former staffer for Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
New York Post correspondent Lydia Moynihan snarked that Mamdani’s idea sounded “rather chilling,” while Trump nominee Mark Walker claimed that Mamdani’s comments were “right out of Joseph Stalin’s 1928 play book.”
But communism and collectivism are far from the same thing. Whereas communism is a specific political ideology rooted in Marxism, collectivism is more of a broad principle that elevates the well-being of a society over that of a few individuals. Exactly why MAGA world would be opposed to that isn’t exactly clear—especially since their own leader seems to be just as charmed by Mamdani as New York City is.
The populist politicos were remarkably buddy-buddy during their first encounter in November, despite Trump’s repeated browbeating of the 34-year-old political underdog. Over many moons, Trump accused the local lawmaker of being a “communist” and living in the country “illegally,” threatened Mamdani’s arrest, and even pledged to send the National Guard to New York City if and when Mamdani entered Gracie Mansion.
However, a quick Oval Office encounter at the tail end of November seemed to completely change Trump’s opinion of the Democratic Socialist, effusively lauding Mamdani’s stances on crime and affordability. What buttered him up, Trump said at the time, was the fact that Mamdani was “different than your average candidate.”
“I think you really have a chance to make it,” Trump said.
Trump’s confidence in Mamdani has not spread throughout his party. Hours before Mamdani was sworn in at midnight on New Year’s Day, the New York Post reported he would swear in on two family Qurans—the first mayor to use the religious text in the city’s history.
Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville responded by proclaiming, “The enemy is inside the gates.”