Kamala Harris Still Doesn’t Have the Answers

That remark was also yet another reminder of the incoherence of much of Harris’s campaign—she claimed to care more deeply about the issue than Biden, but was often condescending and dismissive to those who cared passionately about it. The issue summed up her campaign: Harris insisted she would be different from Biden but struggled to articulate precisely how. Faced with a difficult issue that cleaved the base, she tried to please everyone, adopting a cautious, mealy-mouthed approach that ultimately left many confused about where she really stood.

In the nearly eleven months since Harris lost the presidential election to Donald Trump it’s still not entirely clear where she stands on many issues—or what she thinks the way forward is for her party. Maybe she didn’t feel that was in her job description either. Her fans didn’t seem to mind.

If many outside of the venue believe Harris deserves a share of blame for her failure last fall, inside she was uniformly adored—once the protesters were removed. The audience delivered more than the obligatory “whoops” at the appearance of proper nouns, like Howard University and P-Town, and “awws” at mentions of family members like “Dougie” Emhoff who sat three rows back from the stage. Young girls shrieked with delight when Harris boarded the stage, and chipper aspiring influencers scurried around the theater to get a closer look.