The Financial Sector Was Tottering Even Before Trump

The trouble is that they’re at least equally likely to decline abruptly, taking the rest of us down with them. As The Economist observed in 2018, “Family offices could endanger the stability of the financial system. Combining very rich people, opacity, and markets can be very expensive.” When the family fund Archegos went bust in 2021, it cost Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley more than $10 billion, with ripple effects in the stock market of $33 billion. If your retirement fund held stock in CBS or Discovery then it was hard cheese for you.

The corner of shadow banking that appears shakiest today is private equity, which is what we called leveraged buyouts before the convicted junk-bond king Michael Milken gave them a bad name in the late 1980s. Private equity firms use debt to buy existing firms; manage them to be more profitable, typically through layoffs; then take them public. Defenders of the practice used to say this made the target companies more efficient. But today almost everybody who doesn’t work in private equity hates private equity for loading up companies with insurmountable debt and raking in so much money on fees that private-equity firms don’t have to care all that much whether this or that company survives.

Another common criticism is that private equity puts the squeeze on certain enterprises—hospitals, retirement homes, even hospice providers—that were never intended to be profit-maximizers, weakening the quality of the vital social services they provide. Can’t afford to buy a house? In his latest book, Burned by Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power Are Running Our Lives and Planet, Collins demonstrates various ways in which private equity drives up housing costs. One Ohio firm invests in short-term and vacation rentals—Airbnb, Vrbo, etc.—to the tune of $1.5 billion, with capital from the Blackstone Group and other 800-pound gorillas in private equity.