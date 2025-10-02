Thomas Pynchon’s Strangely Stripped-Back Noir

Shadow Ticket may be an exercise in late style. But what is a Pynchon novel without its sense of unruly bigness?

Bummer, then, that Shadow Ticket lands with more of a soft thud than a bang. Pynchon’s latest (and possibly final) book is a lively, amusing yarn, unfolding across the American Midwest amid the Great Depression and Central Europe under the sinister umbra of rising fascism. It may be Pynchon’s most purely comic novel to date. But at 304 pages, it is also his shortest since 1966’s The Crying of Lot 49. And worse than short, it is slight. To read the Pynchon of Gravity’s Rainbow or Mason & Dixon is to encounter nuclear-grade creative intellect, radiating with an excess of intoxicating ideas, ludicrous images, and formal experiments. Read forgivingly, Shadow Ticket may be an exercise in late style: the author bucking all those busy excesses. Yet, without that overabundant quality, it’s hard to place Shadow Ticket. What is a Pynchon novel without its sense of unruly bigness that builds, upon each encounter, with the mounting bafflements of an increasingly puzzling world?

Shadow Ticket’s inciting blast is smaller than Gravity’s Rainbow’s wailing opener. Pynchon captures the bombing, as heard from a local Italian eatery, with cinematic precision: “Forks and glassware pause between tabletop and mouth, as if everybody’s observing a moment of stillness, and nobody seems surprised… Everybody is looking at everybody else like they’re all in on something. Beyond familiarity or indifference, some deep mischief is at work.” The target turns out to be the “hooch wagon” of a Milwaukee bootlegger named Stuffy Keegan. (Lovers of “Pynchon names,” take heart. Mr. Keegan is joined by the likes of Connie McSpool, Boynt Crosstown, Dr. Zoltán von Kiss, G. Rodney Flaunch, Lino “The Dump Truck” Trapanese, Heino Zäpf­chen, Fancy Vivid, and Hoagie Hivnak, to name just a few of the novel’s motley dramatis personae.)

Following that “deep mischief” to its source is the job of Shadow Ticket’s protagonist, Hicks McTaggart. Formerly rank and file in a union-busting goon squad, McTaggart now works for Unamalgamated Ops, a detective agency that (contra its name) appears to have a global footprint. Hicks is a familiar Pynchon archetype: a gumshoe like Inherent Vice’s P.I. Doc Sportello or Bleeding Edge’s fraud investigator Maxine Tarnow, and a streetwise shlemiel, in the model of Gravity’s Rainbow’s Tyrone Slothrop, Vineland’s Zoyd Wheeler, and Benny Profane, V.’s discharged seaman and “human yo-yo.” Pynchon’s characters have a way of being jostled around by forces outside their control, or beyond their reckoning. Call it fate. Call it conspiracy. Call it the insistent nudging of history itself. Hicks McTaggart seems especially susceptible to these influences, knocking around the novel like a greased-up pinball.