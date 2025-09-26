Hegseth’s “Urgent” Military Meeting Is for Dumbest Reason Imaginable

The president didn’t hesitate to celebrate the charges. Rather than await the results of a fair and honest trial, Trump appeared to set the tone for the prosecution of the ex-federal official, openly slandering Comey as a “dirty cop” and a “destroyer of lives” who needed to pay a “big price.”

“Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED!” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning. “It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one. There is no way he can explain his way out of it.”

“He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start,” Trump continued. “Nevertheless, words are words, and he wasn’t hedging or in dispute. He was very positive, there was no doubt in his mind about what he said, or meant by saying it. He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught.”