Hegseth’s “Urgent” Military Meeting Is for Dumbest Reason Imaginable
The defense secretary is putting the entire U.S. military at risk to hear himself speak.
Pete Hegseth’s big, urgent military summit will just be a “pep rally” for what he calls the “warrior ethos.”
Earlier this week, the defense secretary ordered a mass gathering of every senior military offier—a group of admirals and generals that could total well over 1,000—in Quantico, Virginia. Rumors swirled about what the reason could be. Some said a mass firing, others said a fitness test. But the meeting, which is set to take place next week, will actually just be an opportunity for Hegseth to do some pompous grandstanding about the “warrior ethos” he’s been so obsessed with for years, CNN reported Friday.
“It’s about getting the horses into the stable and whipping them into shape,” an anonymous defense official told the outlet. “And the guys with the stars on their shoulders make for a better audience from an optics standpoint. This is a showcase for Hegseth to tell them: Get on board, or potentially have your career shortened.”
The meeting announcement was sudden and ambiguous, and will pull these senior military leaders away from their previous assignments.
Hegesth’s “warrior ethos” hinges on his belief that the military is too woke. He is expected to use Tuesday’s meeting to go over new fitness and grooming standards for officers.
“Yes, totally worth the cost and time and effort to pull hundreds of people away from their commands to listen to Hegseth and his deep thoughts about being a warrior,” Tom Nichols wrote.
Hegseth plans to have his speech recorded and later released.