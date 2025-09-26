Skip Navigation
Hegseth’s “Urgent” Military Meeting Is for Dumbest Reason Imaginable

The defense secretary is putting the entire U.S. military at risk to hear himself speak.

Pete Hegseth stands outside the Pentagon, with a sign reading "Department of Defense."
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth’s big, urgent military summit will just be a “pep rally” for what he calls the “warrior ethos.”

Earlier this week, the defense secretary ordered a mass gathering of every senior military offier—a group of admirals and generals that could total well over 1,000—in Quantico, Virginia. Rumors swirled about what the reason could be. Some said a mass firing, others said a fitness test. But the meeting, which is set to take place next week, will actually just be an opportunity for Hegseth to do some pompous grandstanding about the “warrior ethos” he’s been so obsessed with for years, CNN reported Friday.

“It’s about getting the horses into the stable and whipping them into shape,” an anonymous defense official told the outlet. “And the guys with the stars on their shoulders make for a better audience from an optics standpoint. This is a showcase for Hegseth to tell them: Get on board, or potentially have your career shortened.”

The meeting announcement was sudden and ambiguous, and will pull these senior military leaders away from their previous assignments.

Hegesth’s “warrior ethos” hinges on his belief that the military is too woke. He is expected to use Tuesday’s meeting to go over new fitness and grooming standards for officers.

“Yes, totally worth the cost and time and effort to pull hundreds of people away from their commands to listen to Hegseth and his deep thoughts about being a warrior,” Tom Nichols wrote.

Hegseth plans to have his speech recorded and later released.

This Is Why ICE Agents Shouldn’t Be Allowed to Wear Masks

An ICE agent was “relieved of his duties” after he assaulted a woman at a Manhattan immigration court, though the agency won’t say if he has been suspended or fired.

Three men wearing police and border patrol vests walk down a hallway. They are all all wearing sunglasses, caps, and masks to cover their face.
DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images
Border Patrol agents wear masks in a Manhattan courthouse in June

An ICE agent has been “relieved of his duties” after he was caught on camera assaulting a woman in a Manhattan immigration court Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

The woman, identified by ProPublica as Monica Moreta-Galarza, was pleading with officers at 26 Federal Plaza to release her detained husband when the masked agent picked her up, shoved her into the wall, and pushed her to the ground. Moreta-Galarza was taken to the hospital for a head injury and discharged shortly afterward, reported the investigative outlet.

The federal officer who attacked Moreta-Galarza was put on leave pending an investigation, according to Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin. In a statement, McLaughlin condemned the officer’s actions as “unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE.” She refused to elaborate, however, as to whether the unidentified agent had been suspended or fired over his violent actions.

Videos taken right before the attack depict Moreta-Galarza shouting at ICE agents in Spanish as they pried her husband away from his children.

“You guys don’t care about anything!” she shouted, to which an agent responded, “Adios, adios.”

Moreta-Galarza told ProPublica that her family had experienced similar violence in Ecuador before they came to America.

“I didn’t think I’d come here to the United States and the same thing would happen to me,” Moreta-Galarza said.

ICE agents across the country have taken to wearing masks in an attempt to shield their identities from public scrutiny as they ransack American communities. DHS has provided federal support to their anonymizing decision, openly acknowledging that officers would continue to violate agency-specific mask bans put in place by state governments.

But the agent who attacked Moreta-Galarza had his full face on display, allowing NPR to identify him as the same officer involved in the arrest of a court observer last month.

“The agent, who was unmasked and had been sitting in the waiting area earlier, yelled at NPR: ‘Stop fucking following me! Why are you fucking following me?’ before turning and yelling the same thing at the court observer,” the radio outlet reported.

The court reporter was then taken into an enclosed elevator bay, taken into federal custody, and ultimately received two citations, according to NPR—trespassing in a secure area and failing to follow lawful commands from an officer.

GOP Official Calls for Democratic Congresswoman to Be Executed

As the nation talks about the rise of political violence, a Republican official blatantly called for Representative Pramila Jayapal to be hanged.

Representative Pramila Jayapal speaks in a congressional hearing.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

An Arizona state legislator called for the execution of Democratic U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal for her statements advocating for peaceful protest, which were clipped out of context.

Republican state Representative John Gillette wrote of Jayapal on Wednesday: “Until people like this, that advocate for the overthrow of the American government are tried convicted and hanged … it will continue.” (“It” seemingly referring to political violence.)

X screenshot Rep. John Gillette AZ House LD30 @AzRepGillette: Until people like this, that advocate for the overthrow of the American government are tried convicted and hanged.. it will continue. 12:11 AM · Sep 25, 2025 · 1,167 Views

Gillette’s threat came in response to an X account with the name “Patriot Oasis,” which shared a video notably cut to mischaracterize Jayapal’s statements in a March Zoom session, during which the congresswoman spoke about organizing peaceful protests against the MAGA agenda.

In context, Jayapal said:

We want to help you seed, participate, and coordinate these nonviolent resistance actions that are going to make a difference over the next coming months. If we were in the labor movement—and shout out to any of our union members that are on this call—we might call this getting strike ready. I think of it as getting us strike ready, or street ready, and part of that is understanding our own strength.

The “Patriot Oasis” version starts with Jayapal saying, “We might call this getting strike ready. I think of it as getting us strike ready, or street ready, and part of that is understanding our own strength.” The user tagged FBI Director Kash Patel and posted an inflammatory caption: “BREAKING: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) calls on Democrats to be ‘strike ready’ and ‘street ready.’ This is a CLEAR call to violence!”

The contextless clip has circulated widely in right-wing corners of social media since the spring, as users attempt to advance the baseless notion of Democratic lawmakers inspiring violence with their rhetoric. It has reemerged as Republicans have sought to advance that narrative in the wake of the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In this instance, the only elected official guilty of calling for political violence was Gillette.

Sinclair Caves on Its Stupid Jimmy Kimmel Boycott in Record Time

The conservative media corporation has decided to bring back Jimmy Kimmel Live! after all.

Jimmy Kimmel smiles while attending an event
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Sinclair Broadcast Group on Friday announced the end to its embargo on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The company had previously refused to air Kimmel’s show on its nearly 40 ABC affiliates over a joke the late-night host had made about MAGA and President Trump’s reaction to the death of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk—even as ABC reversed its decision to cancel it.

Sinclair had gone so far as to demand Kimmel “issue a direct apology to the Kirk family” and “make a meaningful personal donation” to Kirk’s family and organization.

In a statement Friday, Sinclair said that “it will end its preemption of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the show will return this evening on Sinclair’s ABC affiliates.”

“Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives,” the statement said, and also mentioned a shooting at an ABC affiliate in Sacramento last week. “These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important.”

It also mentioned “ongoing and constructive discussions with ABC,” in which Sinclair offered proposals “to strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue” that ABC and Disney have not adopted.

The statement lashed out against the obvious conclusion that many drew from the incident—that the company’s censorship of Kimmel stemmed from threats made publicly by Trump’s Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr.

Sinclair insists its actions were “independent of any government interaction or influence,” and included in the statement a prickly response to those who saw Sinclair’s move after Carr’s threat as a violation of Kimmel’s free speech: “It is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content.”

This Is Why Republicans Are Blocking the Epstein Files

Elon Musk was scheduled to visit Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private island in 2014, according to files released on Friday.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

It looks like Elon Musk was once expected to visit Jeffrey Epstein’s island, according to a new batch of documents from the estate of the alleged sex trafficker.

Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee released excerpts of flight logs and daily schedules Friday showing that Epstein had vacation plans with Elon Musk, held meetings with Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon, and flew around with Prince Andrew.

The documents included three pages that appeared to be from Epstein’s daily schedule, with mentions of powerful right-wing figures.

One entry dated December 6, 2014, included a reminder: “Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)”

It’s unclear whether Musk traveled to Epstein’s home in the Virgin Islands, where one survivor of Epstein’s abuse testified that guests used girls for “instant sexual entertainment.” Musk himself had become an outspoken critic of the government’s refusal to release the Epstein files, and pointed the finger at those in power, specifically President Donald Trump.

Peter Thiel, the apocalyptic prophet and defense contractor with ties to the Trump administration, was scheduled to meet with Epstein for lunch in Palm Beach on November 27, 2017.

Bannon, the architect behind the MAGA movement, was scheduled for a 7 a.m. breakfast on February 16, 2019, before leaving New York. Five months later, Epstein was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Bannon’s connection to Epstein isn’t totally surprising, either. In 2023, Epstein’s brother Mark said that he’d seen an unaired interview between Epstein and Bannon, in which the disgraced financier claimed he’d “stopped hanging out with Trump when he realized Trump was a crook.”

Epstein’s general ledger revealed that he had paid $200 each for two massages for “Andrew” in the year 2000, once on February 11 and again on May 16. A flight log showed that Prince Andrew flew with Epstein, and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, from New Jersey to Palm Beach on May 12, 2000.

Virgina Giuffre previously alleged that she had been sexually exploited by Prince Andrew and Epstein’s other “adult male peers, including royalty, politicians, academicians, businessmen, and/or other professional and personal acquaintances.” The Duke of York denied the accusation, and the suit was settled in 2022.

Black Liberation Activist Assata Shakur Dies After 41 Years in Exile

Assata Shakur has passed away in Cuba at the age of 78.

JoAnn Chesimard, aka Assata Shakur, holds the manuscript of her autobiography with Old Havana, Cuba, in the background on October 7, 1987.
Ozier Muhammad/Newsday RM/Getty Images
Assata Shakur holds the manuscript of her autobiography with Old Havana, Cuba, in the background, on October 7, 1987.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry reported Friday that the legendary writer, activist, and political prisoner Assata Shakur has died of natural causes in Havana. She was 78. 

“On September 25, 2025, American citizen Joanne Deborah Byron, ‘Assata Shakur,’ passed away in Havana, Cuba, due to health conditions and advanced age,” the ministry said in the press release. 

Her daughter Kakuya Shakur confirmed the news on Facebook. “At approximately 1:15 PM on September 25th, my mother, Assata Shakur, took her last earthly breath. Words cannot describe the depth of loss that I am feeling at this time,” she wrote. “I want to thank you for your loving prayers that continue to anchor me in the strength that I need in this moment. My spirit is overflowing in unison with all of you who are grieving with me at this time.” 

Shakur was born Joanne Deborah Byron in Flushing, Queens, in 1947, and grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina. She graduated from CUNY and joined the Black Panther Party in Oakland, California, shortly after. There she witnessed FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s COINTELPRO initiative infiltrate the BPP and other organizations, as the government deliberately sowed chaos and misinformation within Black leftist groups fighting for basic human rights in the 1960s and ’70s. 

Shakur briefly led the Harlem BPP’s Free Breakfast for Children program before joining the Black Liberation Army, a group that engaged in militant guerilla tactics to “take up arms for the liberation and self-determination of Black people in the United States.” This included allegedly robbing banks, bombing buildings, and murdering police officers. 

Shortly after joining, Shakur rejected her born name, recognizing it as a name forced upon her enslaved ancestors when they were brought from West Africa to the United States. “It sounded so strange when people called me JoAnne. It really had nothing to do with me. I didn’t feel like no JoAnne, or no Negro, or no amerikan. I felt like an African woman,” she wrote in her autobiography. Assata means “she who struggles.” 

On May 2, 1973, Shakur was involved in a shootout with police on the New Jersey Turnpike after she and two Black men were pulled over by two officers for a broken taillight. One of the men was killed, as was an officer. Shakur was shot twice and later detained at Middlesex County Jail, chained to her hospital bed bleeding out while federal officers questioned her. 

Shakur was then moved to Rikers Island, where she spent nearly two years in solitary confinement. 

Shakur argued that the police fired first, and she herself was shot with her hands up—a key part of the trial. Yet she was eventually convicted by an all-white jury of first- and second-degree murder, among other charges. She was in various prisons from 1973 to 1979, and maintained her innocence until the day she died. 

“It had been and is in my view that it was the racism in Middlesex County, fueled by biased inflammatory publicity in the local press before and throughout the trial, fanned by the documented government lawlessness, that made it possible for the white jury to convict Assata on the uncorroborated, contradictory, and generally incredible testimony of trooper Harper, the only other witness to the events on the Turnpike,” Shakur’s lawyer Lennex Hinds wrote in 1998. 

In 1979, Shakur was broken out of the Clinton Correctional Facility for Women in New Jersey by fellow BLA members in an elaborate plot involving hostages, a stick of dynamite, and a stolen van. No one was injured.  

Shakur briefly lived as a fugitive in the U.S., as police monitored her daughter and friends and performed massive, armed sweeps of Black neighborhoods in New York City in search of her. She made it to Cuba in 1984, where she was granted political asylum. There she wrote books and essays, including her immensely popular Assata: An Autobiography. In 2013, she became the first woman ever added to the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list.  

“People get used to anything. The less you think about your oppression, the more your tolerance for it grows,” she wrote, in the later chapters of her autobiography. “After a while, people just think oppression is the normal state of things. But to become free, you have to be acutely aware of being a slave.” 

Shakur was a poor Black woman in segregated America who was fed up, weary of this society’s constant denial of her humanity. Her life, words, and actions are a poignant example of the wide spectrum of responses—from peaceful protest to militance—that Black Americans have always had to their violent experiences as racialized others in this country. 

One of Shakur’s latest essays, from 2013, was a message to the media. It’s one that rings particularly true today, as President Trump continues to call for its muzzling.   

“Like most poor and oppressed people in the United States, I do not have a voice. Black people, poor people in the U.S. have no real freedom of speech, no real freedom of expression and very little freedom of the press,” she wrote. “I am only one woman. I own no TV stations or radio stations or newspapers. But I feel that people need to be educated as to what is going on and to understand the connection between the news media and the instruments of repression in Amerika. All I have is my voice, my spirit and the will to tell the truth. But I sincerely ask those of you in the Black media, those of you in the progressive media … to let people know what is happening. We have no voice, so you must be the voice of the voiceless.” 

Trump Claims His List of Enemies Is Not an Enemies List

He also promised that the Department of Justice would soon be going after more of his political opponents.

Donald Trump looks to the side
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Political prosecutions won’t be an anomaly for the remainder of the Trump administration if the president has his way.

Donald Trump broke a 50-year presidential tradition this week by directly involving himself in the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey, whom he has framed as “corrupt” and “crooked” since Comey rejected the president’s demand for personal loyalty in 2017.

Speaking with CNN Friday morning, Trump made it clear that there were would be “others” who would need to pay for daring to oppose his political ascendancy.

“Now that James Comey has been indicted, who is the next person on your list in this retribution?” asked CNN’s Kevin Liptak.

“It’s not a list, but I think there will be others,” Trump said outside the White House.

“I mean, they’re corrupt. These were corrupt, radical left Democrats. Because Comey essentially was a Demo–, he’s worse than a Democrat,” Trump continued. Comey identified as a Republican for “most of [his] adult life,” according to his congressional testimony.

“No, there will be others. That’s my opinion,” he added. “They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they’ve done is terrible, I hope, frankly, there are others because you can’t let this happen to a country.”

In a Truth Social missive directed at Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this week, Trump ordered the top cop to not only focus her attention on Comey but also pursue leads on California Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump Goes on Crazed Rant About Tylenol, Kids, and “Chicken P”

Donald Trump got everything wrong in his latest screed on kids’ vaccines.

Donald Trump speaks animatedly, hands splayed, while seated at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday continued his war on the painkiller Tylenol, while offering some unsolicited, all-caps medical advice in a Truth Social rant addressed to “Pregnant Women.”

“DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY,” he warned. “DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON.”

Trump this week urged pregnant women to avoid Tylenol, claiming a link to autism. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, it is safe to use acetaminophen occasionally “as directed for fever and pain relief during pregnancy,” and patients should talk with their obstetrician about pain relief—as all medications—during pregnancy.

As for the claim that children should not take Tylenol “FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON,” the AAP says that “decades of research” show the medication to be “safe for children when taken, or dosed, correctly and under the guidance of a child’s pediatrician.”

The president also gave his two cents on vaccines: “BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!)” FactCheck.org notes that there’s no evidence that the combined measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination is “less safe.” Further, the president’s suggestion is a moot point, given the vaccines are not available separately in the United States.

“TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY,” Trump added. While Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s handpicked Centers for Disease Control advisory panel on immunization recently voted that children under four years of age should separate the varicella (chickenpox) and MMR vaccinations, the AAP broke from that conclusion and still recommends that “families have the option” of a combined MMRV vaccine.

“TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER,” the president went on, misspelling hepatitis.

Trump recently questioned the practice of giving newborns hepatitis B vaccines because the disease is “sexually transmitted.” In reality, newborns can acquire hepatitis B during birth if the mother has it. Giving a birth dose “is critical to reduce chronic hepatitis B later in life,” notes the AAP, and eliminating it would “lead to more cases of perinatally acquired hepatitis B and hepatitis B infections throughout childhood.”

“AND, IMPORTANTLY,” added Trump, “TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!” According to the CDC, “Many vaccines are recommended early in life to protect young children from dangerous infectious diseases. Different childhood vaccines can be given at the same time.”

The GOP Effort to Hide the Epstein Files Just Hit a Disgusting New Low

Republicans are attempting to delay swearing in a recently-elected Democratic member of Congress so she can’t become the tie-breaking vote to release the Epstein files.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at Mar-a-Lago.
Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Recently-elected Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva could deliver the tie-breaking vote to release the government’s files on alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. That is, if House Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t delay her swearing in—and it looks like he’s planning to.

Grijalva, who won 68 percent of the vote in a special election for Arizona’s 7th congressional district earlier this week, is set to tip the scales for Democrats and their few Republican allies hoping to force the government’s hand on the long-awaited release of documents on Epstein. But when exactly she’ll be sworn-in isn’t set, and it’s cause for concern.

Grijalva could be sworn in when Congress is back in session on October 7, but if Johnson waits for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to deliver the official vote certification she will have to wait until at least October 14, and be sidelined during the vote.

“I think that maybe it has to do with the fact that I am the 218th signer to push for a vote on the release of the Epstein files,” Grijalva told KGUN 9, adding that she planned to head to Washington next week to caucus with Democrats.

“I am going, even though I have no official capacity there yet, it is very clear I won this election by nearly 40 points,” Grijalva said. She also pointed out that when Representative James Walkinshaw of Virginia won a special election just a few weeks ago, he was sworn in without having to wait for certification.

In a statement, Johnson’s office said that the House would proceed with “standard practice” and wait for the “appropriate paperwork from the state.” So far, Congress has only received a letter from Fontes’s office saying that unofficial results show Grijalva the clear winner.

Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna are just one signature shy on their bipartisan bid to force a vote—which would likely go to the House floor and pass with Grijalva’s signature.

Trump All but Admits Direct Involvement in Comey Charges

The president is barely hiding the fact that he is deciding who the Department of Justice goes after and who it doesn’t.

Trump stands in front of an American flag outside the White House
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Against the grain of official statements by FBI leadership, Donald Trump has all but admitted—in his own words—that he was behind James Comey’s indictment.

The former FBI director was charged on Thursday with lying to Congress regarding his testimony to Senator Ted Cruz in a 2020 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The statute of limitations on the charges was set to expire Tuesday. Comey has maintained his innocence and has denied any wrongdoing.

The president didn’t hesitate to celebrate the charges. Rather than await the results of a fair and honest trial, Trump appeared to set the tone for the prosecution of the ex-federal official, openly slandering Comey as a “dirty cop” and a “destroyer of lives” who needed to pay a “big price.”

“Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED!” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning. “It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one. There is no way he can explain his way out of it.”

“He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start,” Trump continued. “Nevertheless, words are words, and he wasn’t hedging or in dispute. He was very positive, there was no doubt in his mind about what he said, or meant by saying it. He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught.”

Trump had ordered the agency to imminently reorient its focus on prosecuting his political rivals earlier this week. Directly addressing Attorney General Pam Bondi on Truth Social, Trump demanded that the DOJ prosecute Comey, as well as California Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” Trump wrote. “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Nonetheless, current FBI leadership attempted to claim that Comey’s indictment was the fruit of independent efforts made by the bureau. In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel argued that there was nothing political about the charges against his predecessor.

“Career FBI agents, intel analysts, and staff led the investigation into Comey and others. They called the balls and strikes and will continue to do so,” Patel wrote Friday morning. “The wildly false accusations attacking this FBI for the politicization of law enforcement comes from the same bankrupt media.”

It’s the first instance in 50 years—since Watergate—that a U.S. president has directly involved themselves in DOJ prosecutions, but it likely won’t be the last. Speaking with CNN Friday morning, Trump said there was no list he had made of his political enemies, but that he believed “there will be others” besides Comey who face the fire for their political opposition. “I hope,” Trump said.

Comey’s arraignment is set for October 9. He could face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.

