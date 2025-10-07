The Spiritual Appeal of Elizabeth Gilbert

All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation by Elizabeth Gilbert Buy on Bookshop

About these dilemmas and her own complicity in this one—she’d been the one who insisted Rayya write the addiction memoir, supporting her while she did—Gilbert can be mordantly, self-indictingly funny. On the one hand, Rayya was “the single most honest person I had ever met”; on the other, she was lying on a daily basis. This includes later informing Gilbert, with the same convincing sincerity, that a doctor had prescribed medical grade cocaine to her—“so she may not have been a reliable narrator on such matters.”



A queer Syrian-born and Detroit-raised ex-junkie, ex-dealer, and ex-felon, Rayya had become a successful hairdresser after getting clean—few had ever so adeptly tamed Gilbert’s frizzy mess of hair. They became friends, then inseparable friends, then traveling companions, with Rayya joining Gilbert on book tours and red carpets—they were almost a couple, everywhere but the bedroom. Then in 2016, in her mid-fifties and weakened by years of addiction (drinking on top of hep C may have contributed), Rayya was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic and liver cancer and given six months to live. Following which, though ostensibly happily married to the handsome older Brazilian man she’d met at the end of her 2006 bestseller, Eat Pray Love, Gilbert declared her love for Rayya—whom at that point she’d never so much as kissed—and left her husband.

The two become an official couple and have some good months, with Gilbert, grandly electrified by the intensity of the situation, dropping everything and pledging to stay with Rayya to the end (“all the way to the river”). The plan is to selflessly escort her lover to her imminent death, which turns out to be less imminent than anyone had thought: Rayya hangs on for 20 increasingly disastrous and destructive months. As the cancer progresses, she spins out of control, shooting street drugs into her neck when the prescribed painkillers stop working, spending a fortune of Gilbert’s money on luxury items—a Range Rover, a Rolex, a rented penthouse—while lapsing into venomous frenzies, so abusive she’s even kicked out of hospice. By now, Rayya is imbibing deadly combinations of booze and drugs, the two are fighting every day, are up all night (coke isn’t great for the sleep cycle), and descending into mutual psychosis. On the rare occasions that Gilbert manages to fall asleep, Rayya wakes her up to harangue her, to the point that Gilbert starts plotting to literally murder her beloved to end the mutual nightmare and finally get some rest.