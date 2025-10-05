Can America Become a Democracy?

The Right of the People: Democracy and the Case for a New American Founding by Osita Nwanevu Buy on Bookshop

The United States has one of the oldest constitutions still in effect, but it can seem hard to find true believers. Republicans claim its principles, but let Trump choose its meaning, abrogating clauses and amendments according to his whim. Democrats claim its principles, too, but too many carry on as if those principles are not in danger. We are at a moment of curious inversion, in which the task of thinking seriously about how to make American democracy work well falls to its left-wing political and social critics. It is in this sense that we should understand Osita Nwanevu’s The Right of the People: Democracy and the Case for a New American Founding: as an act of compassion for a country that seems too often unworthy of it. It is a moment when some radical thinking is needed to preserve the republic.



Nwanevu is a journalist and writer (and a contributing editor at The New Republic) who, he confesses in the book’s introduction, grew bored of the grind of daily political reportage, “wearied by the ways this industry has failed to meet this political moment.” He decided that taking a step away into a book project would allow for a more thoroughgoing examination of the sources of our contemporary problems. The Right of the People is the measured and thoughtful result of engagement with both political science and political philosophy, updated for our present emergency. Nwanevu makes three main claims: “that democracy is good, that America is not a democracy, and that America should become a democracy through the transformation not only of our political institutions but of our economy.” The “case for a new American founding” of his subtitle is a tip of the cap to the historian Eric Foner, who has argued that the post–Civil War amendments (the “Reconstruction” amendments abolishing slavery and guaranteeing universal male suffrage and equal protection before the law) constituted a kind of “second founding.”

The first piece of this argument, that “democracy is good,” could probably have been left out of this book had it been written just a few years ago. Of course, there are versions of anti-democratic sentiment across the political spectrum: Leninists on the left, anti-populist technocrats in the center, and various authoritarians on the right. But small-d democratic identity used to be central to American political identity, and, until recently, most Americans were reasonably proud of their institutions. Legal scholar Aziz Rana has argued that the Cold War offered Americans a set of axioms (to contrast with the Communist Soviet Union) that buttressed the notion that American institutions were democratic, and that democracy was good. Such thinking obscured much that was undemocratic in American life, and the end of the Cold War eroded that broad consensus on both left and right. Donald Trump’s influence has undoubtedly sent these trends into hyperdrive. His cult of personality is sufficiently strong that he has led his followers to increasingly undemocratic places—especially after his loss in 2020. Repulsion toward Trump is also strong enough to send some of his critics into Brechtian “we must dissolve the people and elect another” sentiments—especially after his victory in 2024. Trump has both made his supporters less supportive of democracy, and made his opponents less confident in its wisdom.