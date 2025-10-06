A Federal Judge Shows How the Courts Should Deal With Trump’s Lies

Moreover, doctrines of deference exist in a tripartite system of government in which the executive has a coordinate responsibility to respect the determinations of the courts. But as they have repeatedly, Trump and the administration made clear they don’t have that sort of reciprocal respect in mind. In the wake of Immergut’s orders, the feds actually increased their presence and provocations, augmented with the use of gas, pepper balls and flash-bang grenades to send demonstrators scattering.

Immergut had to convene an emergency hearing Sunday night at which she told DOJ lawyers that the president was “in direct contravention” of her order. She stiffened the terms to cover “the relocation, federalization, or deployment of members of the National Guard of any state or the District of Columbia in the state of Oregon.” A fight is clearly brewing.

The principle of Immergut’s opinion is of paramount importance today. “Deference” implies giving the president the benefit of the doubt. But where there is no doubt, there can be no benefit. Immergut refused to credit assertions with no basis in the record. She didn’t grandstand or sermonize; she simply applied the law to the facts. In doing so, she offered a clear path for other judges confronted with Trump’s fabricated emergencies: respect the presidency, not the president’s lies.