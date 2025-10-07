Here’s One Reason Democrats Are Struggling With the Working Class

The recent poll shows that voters also don’t have a lot of confidence in Democrats even on issues consistent with the party’s messaging. For instance, a minority of respondents believe Democrats want to fix a broken system, stand up to corporations who take advantage of people, stand up to corruption, or want to eliminate government waste. But more than anything, voters don’t think Democrats want people to be rich and successful (the party is 15 points underwater on the issue). In light of this, messages that focus on how to help working-class voters with immediate concerns like cost of living can carry more weight with suspicious voters than promises to engage in longer-term projects like creating more equality or making the system fairer.

Some of these seeming contradictions also have to do with the imprecise definition of “working class.” While some pundits have defined it as any voter without a college degree, that’s a broad category that can include everyone from service workers to rural small business owners who didn’t need a degree to carry on their family trade. It can also include restaurant owners or truck drivers, blue-collar careers that include many non-college educated workers and may encompass many income levels. Researchers tend to define working class as a socioeconomic category that looks at income, background, and the type of work someone does, but voters increasingly have a simpler definition: A working-class voter is a voter who works. While most Americas identify as middle class—regardless of their income—over the past few election cycles an increasing number of Americans identified as working class (though that self-identification has dipped a bit this year, as it has become more partisan).

Republicans tout their economic approach as pro-business because they cut regulations and taxes, which many voters tend to believe is good for the economy overall (despite evidence to the contrary). But that doesn’t mean all working-class voters, however they’re defined, think the GOP is looking out for them. In addition to polling that shows voters remain unhappy with the state of the economy, polling from Somos Votantes shows that his support has collapsed among Latinos, especially young men, since Trump has taken office.