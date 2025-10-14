Pope Leo Declares Whose Side He’s On—and It’s Not JD Vance’s

Both Liberation Theology and American Catholicism’s central role in American political life date to the turmoil of the mid-twentieth century. The Catholic Church was in the midst of the progressive reforms of the Second Vatican Council and the U.S. was embroiled in the Civil Rights Movement and the massive social changes of the 1960s. South of the Rio Grande river, economic inequality (some of the worst in the world) and political strife deeply influenced the reaction to Vatican II in the overwhelmingly Catholic region. And many came to see the potential of the Catholic Church to improve the social and economic conditions of the most vulnerable. Through a series of conferences and books out of various Latin American countries throughout the 1970s, including Father Gustavo Gutiérrez’s A Theology of Liberation (1971), Liberation Theology began to take shape, at its core the belief that there was a “​​preferential option for the poor.”

Liberation Theology spread quickly, but it was not without its opponents. In 1983, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, as the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (the Vatican office in charge of Church discipline), wrote a scathing critique that chastised Liberation Theology for its methods and denounced its Marxist influences. Ratzinger, who would later become Pope Benedict XVI, was in many ways the leader of the conservative backlash to Vatican II—and of a nascent traditionalist movement that was growing increasingly popular, particularly in the United States.

Vatican-approved reforms were not the only changes American Catholics were experiencing. For generations, anti-Catholic sentiment had been a predominant and consistent part of American culture, keeping Catholics out of America’s social and political mainstream. During John F. Kennedy’s successful 1960 campaign to become the first Catholic president, Evangelical preacher Billy Graham declared that should he be elected, Kennedy would be taking orders from the Pope rather than the public. In the end, though, it was not Christian love but political pragmatism that began to soften if not entirely erode this old prejudice against Catholics.