A Wealth Tax Is Not How You Soak the Rich

Reluctantly, though, I must agree with the California Governor Gavin Newsom, a leading contender for the Democrats’ 2028 presidential nomination, that the 2026 California Billionaire Tax Act is not a particularly good idea. This puts both Newsom and myself in distasteful company. In addition to Thiel and Page, Bill Ackman, who doesn’t live in California, opposes the proposed tax, and I expect other billionaire blowhards will line up against it in the coming week, and probably President Donald Trump.

My reason for opposing a broad-based wealth tax is the opposite of Ackman’s. He’s against it because it would be “an expropriation of private property.” I’m against it because I don’t believe much expropriation would result after billionaires got done shifting their assets around to avoid the tax. It’s hard enough just to tax income! Before this country starts messing around with major wealth taxes (which have a miserable track record in other countries), we ought to tax high incomes—not just billionaires—at a much higher rate, and increase capital gains and corporate tax rates as well. All these income-based taxes stand today at what, historically, are appallingly low levels.

If Trump does come out against California’s billionaire tax, he will likely ignore (and perhaps outright deny) that he was once a wealth-tax advocate himself. Nobody ever talks about this, but back in 1999 Trump was even more rabid on this subject than the SEIU; he favored a one-time tax not of 5 percent but of 14.25 percent, not on billionaires but on anyone whose net worth exceeded $10 million, the equivalent of about $20 million today.