The Ukrainian Anarchist Pacifist Poet Whom Putin Drove to Take Up Arms

She wasn’t too far off. Chapeye—who was then 40 and lacked military experience beyond a stint in military school as a teen, which he quit because the young anarchist hated hierarchies—was assigned to the military police, guarding sensitive objects. Far from something from Full Metal Jacket, he said that his unit was sometimes like a creation of nineteenth-century Russian anarchist Peter Kropotkin, who advocated for self-governing communes. On assignment in the frontline town of Pokrovsk guarding a prisoner of war camp, its top three leaders were killed by a rocket, and the unit had to elect new leaders. The soldiers “boycotted” the next in line, he said, and instead, they elected new leaders: “Ukraine has a grassroots protest tradition,” he told me.

Chapeye [CHAP-ay], who wrote a short story collection called The Ukraine, which was excerpted by The New Yorker, has published his first book since the full-scale invasion, titled Ordinary People Don’t Carry Machine Guns. It was translated into English earlier this year. When we met recently at a coffee shop off Independence Square in Kyiv, Chapeye told me that he wanted to address Chomsky and other left-wing critics of Ukraine, who view it through the lens of U.S.—but not Russian—imperialism and have cast Kyiv as a puppet of U.S. interests. “The Trump-versus-Biden situation shows how little Ukraine is dependent on what the U.S. thinks,” he said. “We do need support, but nobody’s playing the cards given by America.” He added: “Nobody gives a flying fuck about JD Vance’s opinion.”

In many ways, he’s right. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet Donald Trump at the White House on October 17 and hopes to come away with Tomahawk missiles, the administration has zeroed out spending on Ukraine’s arms. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Europe has overtaken the United States in spending for military aid to Ukraine: the U.S. now provides only weapons that Kyiv must finance itself. Chapeye told me that Trump’s comment that the Zelenskiy kerfuffle made “great television” illustrated how unserious his peace efforts are and that “he’s more prone to continuing it indefinitely than solving it.” At the same time, to maintain its new normal of allowing life to go on in most places while defending itself, Ukraine still needs U.S. air defense missiles to defend against increasingly damaging and deadly aerial attacks. The morning we met in near-normal Kyiv, it seemed to be notable that there wasn’t a barrage of missiles and drones the night prior.