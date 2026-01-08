We’re All “Domestic Terrorists” Now

The net was also cast wide for groups or individuals who might be considered “domestic terrorists” by this metric. It includes “organized structures, networks, entities, organizations, funding sources, and predicate actions behind them,” all of whom will be subject to investigation. The order charges the National Joint Terrorism Task Force with investigating any person or group deemed responsible, in whole or part, for “radicalizing” people.

Bondi followed up the order with a memo that makes clear she will consider rioting or looting to be domestic terrorism, and as such the DOJ will slap federal charges on people in cases that previously would have been handled locally. Moreover, the memo states that doxxing of law enforcement officers will be considered domestic terrorism, as will the “targeting of public officials or other political actors,” without specifying what that targeting includes. Is yelling at a public official or calling them a “fascist” targeting them? We don’t know. What about attempting to drive away from ICE because you were told to, as reportedly happened to Renee Nicole Good?

In the Oval Office before a slew of reporters, Trump stated that the killing in Minnesota was “horrible to watch.” Yet he insisted on showing it to them to prove that Good had tried to “run over” ICE agents, even though the video clearly shows that she did not. This is not the first time that the administration has used this defense for killing someone amid its immigration crackdown. In an incident in September, ICE agents shot and killed Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, claiming that he had hit an agent with his car and dragged him “a significant distance,” but videos shows otherwise. In October, ICE agents became annoyed that Marimar Martinez, an American citizen, was following them and warning people in her Chicago neighborhood that agents were in the area, so they rammed her car and then shot her five times. One of the agents had screamed, “Do something, bitch!” before opening fire. That agent later boasted in texts, “I fired 5 rounds and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book boys.”