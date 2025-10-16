The Trump Economy Is Here, and It’s So Much Worse Than Biden’s

Those pro-worker policies didn’t stop with the NLRB or Department of Labor. Biden’s Federal Trade Commission chair, Lina Khan, made a name for herself by trying to modernize anti-trust policy. She went after corporations in Silicon Valley and beyond that were treating workers poorly, and banned noncompete policies. The administration also wove pro-worker policies into its congressional agenda. The Inflation Reduction Act, which supercharged the U.S. green energy economy, ensured that workers hired for American manufacturing jobs were well paid. Those policies, combined with the tight labor market after the Covid lockdowns ended, increased worker organizing and gave labor more bargaining power than it had seen in decades.

Despite photo ops trying to prove that he understands American workers, Trump has been hurrying to reverse nearly every pro-worker regulation enacted under Biden. He’s also laid off the federal work force in such numbers that it will diminish the number of jobs available while growing the ranks of the unemployed, who will compete for jobs in a private market where businesses are now freed of many of Biden’s new rules.

Americans are feeling the tough job market. They’re worried they will lose their jobs, and not at all confident they’ll be able to find a new one. CEOs are nervous, too, meaning they’re less likely to increase hiring. Some employers, instead of investing in job creation, are betting on artificial intelligence. Young workers with the least experience are the most affected, but employers’ use of AI is making work harder for everyone because, it turns out, AI is bad at most jobs. (AI is mainly good at making rich people richer.)