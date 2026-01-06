The Venezuela Invasion Is the Apex of Trumpian Foreign Policy

“We built Venezuela’s oil industry with American talent, drive and skill, and the socialist regime stole it from us during those previous administrations. And they stole it through force. This constituted one of the largest thefts of American property in the history of our country,” Trump said on Saturday. Given how much of his initial press conference after the invasion focused on Venezuelan oil, it’s understandable that many understood it as a Kinsley gaffe. The U.S. has long been fond of dressing up its imperialistic wars in the just language of democracy and liberation, but here was the president admitting that we were there to steal the oil. Just because Trump bluntly stated it, though, doesn’t mean that it wholly explains the invasion.

The military buildup off the coast of Venezuela did not begin because the administration was out to get the nation’s sizable oil reserves (which will be incredibly difficult to expropriate). It began for ideological reasons. Rubio, an ardent anti-communist, saw an opportunity to strike a weak regime and quickly found an ally in Miller. But getting the president on board, according to reports, was more difficult. Trump has long painted himself as a kind of isolationist, though his actual approach to foreign policy is one that favors bombastic and often risky military intervention, and even regime change, as long as it doesn’t involve the deployment of American troops for extended periods or the launch of an official “war.”

Over the course of several months, pro-intervention forces in the administration got Trump on board first by convincing him that Venezuela was a massive exporter of illegal drugs, and then convincing him that its oil actually belonged to the U.S. because the country—notably under Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chavez—had nationalized infrastructure that had been built by American companies. Toppling Venezuela has been a priority of the neoconservative right for decades for ideological reasons—the nation has been led by socialists since Chavez was elected in 1999—and related national security ones: Neocons did not like having a socialist nation, particularly one aligned with Russia and (later) China in the western hemisphere.