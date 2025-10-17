Trump’s Military Payroll Gambit Is a Baldly Illegal Seizure of Power

With the congressional spigot formally turned off for the last two weeks, Trump’s power grab over spending is getting worse. Members of the armed forces are supposed to get their next paycheck this week. This would normally incentivize Congress and the president to find a solution to the funding impasse. Instead, Trump has decided to simply pay them anyway. He issued a “national security presidential memorandum” earlier this week to that effect:

Accordingly, as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States under Article 2 of the United States Constitution, I direct the Secretary of War, in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, to use for the purpose of pay and allowances any funds appropriated by the Congress that remain available for expenditure in Fiscal Year 2026 to accomplish the scheduled disbursement of military pay and allowances for active duty military personnel, as well as for Reserve component military personnel who have performed active service during the relevant pay period. Funds used for military pay and allowances during the current lapse should be those that the Secretary of War determines are provided for purposes that have a reasonable, logical relationship to the pay and allowances of military personnel, consistent with applicable law, including 31 U.S.C. 1301(a).

The New York Times announced the memo’s publication with the headline “Trump Signs Memo Expanding His Authority to Spend Federal Money.” Here, the paper of record essentially implies that Trump had always possessed some sort of inherent legal authority to spend federal money in the first place. He does not. There is no Article Two power that provides the president the right to redirect congressionally appropriated funds from other programs—in this case, military R&D outlays for the next five years—to soldiers’ paychecks, and it would be anti-constitutional to infer one.

Nor is there statutory authority for Trump to do this. The memorandum says that any funding changes should be made “consistent with applicable law, including 31 U.S.C. 1301(a).” Would you like to know what that provision says? “Appropriations shall be applied only to the objects for which the appropriations were made except as otherwise provided by law.” The Trump administration might as well claim the Ten Commandments say “covet thy neighbor’s wife” and hope that no one double-checks the stone tablets.