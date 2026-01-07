Karoline Leavitt Short-Circuits Defending Why Trump Needs Greenland

“I’m curious if you could just spell out for the American public what specifically would the U.S. gain by taking control of Greenland that the U.S. doesn’t already have access to right now?” asked a reporter, highlighting myriad existing treaties that effectively give the U.S. unfettered access to Greenland as a military base.

“Um—more control over the Arctic region,” Leavitt stuttered. “And ensuring that China and Russia and our adversaries cannot continue their aggression in this very important and strategic region. And there would be many other benefits as well, that again, the president and his national security team are currently talking about.”

Reporter: There are treaties that give the US access to construct and maintain military bases there. What specifically would the US gain by taking control of Greenland that the US doesn't already have access to now?



Leavitt: Um… more control over the arctic region pic.twitter.com/Mv4EdwLSct — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s bombardment of Venezuela for oil, America’s European allies have weighed whether the U.S. president’s jabs at annexing Greenland—another major international oil resource—actually carried weight. Of particular concern were repeat comments made by the president in which Trump declared he would use “military force” to secure the Arctic island for U.S. interests.

