The Democrats Taking the Fight to ICE

Garcia’s announcement offered a refreshing perspective on a Congress that has seemed to shirk its constitutional duties. Along with the Supreme Court, which has deferred to the policies of the Trump administration, Congress has done little to check the executive branch and reinforce the rule of law. Since Donald Trump took office in January, the Republican majority in Congress has gradually defaulted to the judgment of the Trump administration on the handling of government policy. In policies ranging from spending cuts for programs with preapproved budgets by Congress to tariff policy, the Trump administration has gone out of its way to bypass Congress. And, in the case of the shutdown, Senate Democrats dropped the ball in accepting a shaky promise from Senate Republicans to save Affordable Care Act tax credits.

One way that Democrats in Congress can redeem themselves is by conducting investigative hearings—a part of the stated duties of Congress and a tool for rooting out corruption. At a time when the Trump administration has committed countless acts of political corruption, ranging from awarding contracts to friends to persecuting political opponents, Congress can use the investigative hearing strategically to raise awareness to policy failures of the administration.

In the realm of immigration policy, the Republican majority in Congress has bowed toward the Trump administration’s mandate for mass deportations. In passing the Big “Beautiful” Bill, Congress earmarked $170.7 billion for the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration operations. Because Congress earmarked DHS’s pay bump via reconciliation instead of the regular appropriation process, the funds do not include directives on how the funds should be spent. As a result, congressional oversight of the funding is limited, and DHS has total discretion over the use of these funds. Several billions are earmarked for compensating local governments cooperating with ICE and Customs and Border Patrol in immigration operations.