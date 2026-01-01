Trump Is Ready to Send Afghan Refugees to Their Death

In the weeks since the shooting, ICE has combed the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Locals say that the agency has been harassing employers and demanding that they turn over employee schedules in an attempt to capture the refugees. Several refugees have already been detained throughout the country, sparking fear among community members that they could be plucked out of their homes and sent back to Afghanistan at any given moment.

“They’re literally going to be sending these people to certain death,” Zeeshan Hafeez, the community outreach director for DFW Refugee Outreach, a local refugee assistance nonprofit, told me. “The Taliban has kept track of them, and they’re going to wait and watch and see who comes back, and they’re going to be sent to certain doom if we allow them to get deported.”

Many of the refugees who came to America worked with the CIA in what were known as Zero Units. The units’ work involved killing or capturing high-profile targets in night raids, and assisting U.S. forces with translation services. In doing so, many Afghans willingly risked their lives. But that risk has not gone away since the Taliban took over and the war ostensibly ended: Any Afghan who worked with U.S. forces knows that returning home would be a death sentence.