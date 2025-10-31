ICE Is Terrorizing Chicago for Halloween—and Parents Are Fighting Back

Tribune reporter Gregory Royal Pratt wrote that this Chicago family is currently “fighting cancer and the United States government,” two battles no parent should ever have to consider, especially not concurrently. “We came because this is a great country, because our lives were gonna be better,” Hidalgo told the Tribune. “He belongs with her, and especially in this portion, because we don’t know if she’s gonna make it.” On Thursday, Maldonado was released on bond as he awaits his deportation hearing.

But however Maldonado’s case proceeds from here, what’s happening now will impact people in Chicago for the rest of our lives: Ofelia is a member of a community, a high schooler with friends, a girl with a young brother who might not fully grasp what’s happening to him now but will one day be old enough to google his name and piece together how his childhood was inalterably impacted by a series of the worst events imaginable.

As Chicagoans carry their whistles in their pockets, alongside our kids’ trick-or-treating bags tonight, we know that some are risking more than others, that some can speak up and others cannot, that some of us are protected by how we look. But we also are hoping that if we are out in big numbers, if we put signs where people have been taken by ICE, if we organize and support each other enough, we can counterbalance all the horrible things our kids are absorbing right now. Maybe we can even prevent one person from being taken or keep one family together.