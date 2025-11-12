The Shocking Price of Groceries in Rural Alaska | The New Republic
Grace Segers, Nathaniel Wilder/
an arm and a leg

The Shocking Price of Groceries in Rural Alaska

In the remote village of Unalakleet, a can of soup can cost more than twice as much as in Anchorage. Now imagine a banana.

Photo of a box of Cheerios
On October 30, in Anchorage, Alaska, a box of Cheerios cost $5.29. In Unalakleet, it cost $9.99.

The village of Unalakleet, on the western coast of Alaska, is accessible only by plane, boat, or—depending on the time of year—snowmobile. Most of the items in the village’s two grocery stores arrive by cargo plane. Food is expensive everywhere in the state, but, as we report in a New Republic feature story, it is particularly costly in rural parts. Indeed, prices in Unalakleet far outstrip those in more urban areas. For low-income households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, this means that roughly the entire amount of their average daily benefits could be spent on just one food item.

On October 30, Nathaniel Wilder, a photographer on assignment for The New Republic, went shopping in Unalakleet at Ransom’s Grocery, where he compared the cost of a cart of groceries and basic paper products to the cost of the same items on the same day at a Carr’s supermarket in Anchorage, where he lives. (It should be noted that the food items photographed by Wilder are eligible to be covered by SNAP benefits, but the paper products are not.)

In Anchorage, the groceries Wilder bought totaled $75.43. In Unalakleet, they amounted to $134.83—a difference of $59.40. Prices in Unalakleet, in other words, can be nearly 80 percent higher than in Anchorage. The comparison is harrowing—and instructive. As federal SNAP benefits lapse in November due to the government shutdown, food security has become an even greater concern for Alaskans. The steep cost of groceries in Unalakleet could exacerbate the struggles faced by its most vulnerable residents.

Photo of a can of Spam

Spam Classic
Carr’s in Anchorage: $4.99
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $8.69


Photo of over ripened bananas

Bananas
Carr’s in Anchorage: $0.95/lb
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $3.29/lb
(Ransom’s offered a discount because the bananas were overripe and darkened.)

Photo of Huggies diapers

Huggies Diapers
Carr’s in Anchorage: $12.99
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $19.95

Photo of Birds Eye vegetable bag

Birds Eye Deluxe California Blend Vegetables
Carr’s in Anchorage: $8.99
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $12.05

Photo of Campbell's Tomato Soup

Campbell’s Tomato Soup
Carr’s in Anchorage: $1.69
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $4.25

Photo of Ruffles potato chips

Ruffles potato chips
Carr’s in Anchorage: $6.79
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $10.49

Photo of a head of lettuce

Cabbage
Carr’s in Anchorage: $2.49/lb
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $4.35/lb

Photo of Wesson vegetable oil

Wesson Vegetable Oil
Carr’s in Anchorage: $5.49
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $11.99

Photo of Darigold Heavy Whipping Cream

Darigold Heavy Whipping Cream
Carr’s in Anchorage: $6.99
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $9.59

Photo of a bottle of apple juice

Signature Select 100% Apple Juice
Carr’s in Anchorage: $3.29
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $10.65

Photo of a can of Progresso soup

Progresso Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup
Carr’s in Anchorage: $4.49
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $8.49

Photo of a can of peach halves

Signature Select Peach Halves
Carr’s in Anchorage: $1.79
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $4.35

Photo of a bulk package of toilet paper

Signature Select Ultra Strong toilet paper, 12 rolls
Carr’s in Anchorage: $14.49
Ransom’s in Unalakleet: $26.69


Photo of a shopping cart full of groceries

Anchorage total = $75.43
Unalakleet total = $134.83

Grace Segers

Grace Segers is a staff writer at The New Republic.

Nathaniel Wilder

Born and raised in Anchorage, Nathaniel Wilder has more than 15 years’ experience working throughout Alaska as an editorial photographer contributing to publications in both Alaska and the Lower 48.

