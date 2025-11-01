Virginia’s Elections Are Our First Government Shutdown Referendum

Mass federal layoffs have roiled the state economy, as many government workers and contractors live in northern Virginia, their struggles contributing to concerns of regional recession. Virginia has the largest number of federal workers in any state. The ongoing government shutdown may have only exacerbated these economic concerns, as federal workers nationwide have been furloughed or find themselves working without pay.

“What he’s doing now is much more deeply impactful on Virginia, and especially the voter-rich northern Virginia community, than anything he did back in [his first term],” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Not only will voters be casting their ballot in statewide elections this year, all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are up for grabs. Democrats are widely expected to expand on their current majority. But the marquee race in Virginia is the gubernatorial contest, where Democrat Abigail Spanberger is facing Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, the sitting lieutenant governor. Spanberger is the favorite for the race, benefiting in part from some structural headwinds; with only one exception, the candidate from the party opposite the newly elected president has won in every election since 1977. A Republican is now in the White House, so statistically speaking, a Democrat is likely to be sitting in the Virginia governor’s mansion next year.