The Tech Company Bringing Surveillance Dystopia to Your Town

When the woman walked into the sheriff’s office a week later, detectives recognized her name. They assumed she was there “to tell her side of the story” and asked her to write a timeline of the events. Only after interviewing her did officers learn something that cast her boyfriend’s request in a new light. She was there not to defend her actions or explain herself but to report the boyfriend for assaulting her less than an hour after she had taken the medication: He “choked her, put a gun to her head, and made her beg for her life.”

The assault report was only uncovered after initial coverage of the event; before that happened, Johnson County Sheriff Adam King attempted a spin containing a pitiful grain of truth: “Her family was worried about her,” he told 404 Media. If he meant her parents, and not her piece of shit partner, well, they should have been. They probably should be still.

But amid this sordid story, it was another party to these events that raised eyebrows. Asked about the apparent misuse of Flock technology to find this woman, Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley told Forbes, “When I look at [the Johnson County case], everything is working as it should be.”