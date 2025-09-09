Herbal Abortion Is Making a Comeback. So Are the Dangers.

But these foods and herbs made for abortifacients because they could also be poisonous—both to a fetus and a mother. The classic roster of herbs like pennyroyal, parsley, blue cohosh, and mugwort are all toxic when taken in high enough quantities or in certain forms. A single tablespoon of concentrated pennyroyal oil, for example, can lead to fainting, seizures, cardiac arrest, coma, liver injury, and multiple organ failure. Study after study sounds the alarm on blue cohosh, including a case where a pregnant woman tried to induce abortion with a tincture of blue cohosh and developed nicotinic toxicity. Consuming large amounts of parsley—certainly the amount needed for an abortion, which can happen via tea or vaginal suppository—can lead to anemia and liver or kidney problems.

But some of the associations that have come to be made between foods and abortifacients are purely false—and seem much more indicative of the era’s particular interests and mores than of any proven efficacy. In the 1950s and ’60s, the Coca-Cola douche emerged, a folk remedy that served as either an abortifacient or a spermicide, depending on who you ask. (Reports vary, but people either believed the chemicals or the bubbles in the beverage could kill sperm or terminate a pregnancy.) In a 1985 article debunking the efficacy of Coke douches, Dr. Gerald Bernstein told the Los Angeles Times that he remembers the Coca-Cola douche existing within teenage life in the ’60s, when birth control wasn’t widely available. “It was the thing you did on the beach,” he told the Times. The classic, curving Coke bottle made for an easy application referred to as the “shake and shoot.”

Coke as contraception, of course, is a myth: Scientists have confirmed that it has little to no ability to stop or terminate a pregnancy. Decades later, though, posts seeking information on Coke abortions abound on sites like Quora. Because when abortion care isn’t available, people hoping to regain bodily autonomy will reach for anything—and only sometimes does the solution deliver.