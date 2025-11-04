JD Vance’s Sickening Nostalgia for One of America’s Most Hateful Eras

In his paper, Evans similarly averred that aliens from abroad—in his case, the Catholics—were taking advantage of us, stating that the KKK was “against any attempt to use the privileges and opportunities which aliens hold only through our generosity as levers to force us to change our civilization, to wrest from us control of our own country.” In other words, he didn’t want the Catholics to turn us all into pope worshippers or to impose their religious standards on our laws.

In fact, it’s remarkable how much Evans and Vance sound alike, despite a century’s separation. Just as Vance denies that his position has anything to do with the color of certain immigrants’ skin or their religion, Evans declared, “We deny that either bigotry or prejudice enters into our intolerance or our narrowness.” Instead, like Vance, he positioned himself as a defender of American ideals. His 1926 paper’s very title is “The Klan’s Fight for Americanism.” “Except for a few lonesome voices, almost drowned by the clamor of the alien and the alien-minded ‘Liberal,’ the Klan alone faces the invader,” he wrote.

Vance blames liberals for the “flood” of immigrants that has supposedly swept America. “I think it’s the most disgraceful thing that Kamala Harris has done this cycle,” he said last year, “is not just flood this country with cheap labor and people who are competing with you for homes, but to then tell you that you’re a bad person for daring to speak up and to have a voice about what’s going on in your own country.” He hit a similar theme on the same day that he appeared at Turning Point. In an interview with conservative podcaster and Trump sycophant Miranda Devine, he posed a situation wherein an American family is evicted from their home in favor of immigrants: “And then 20 people move into a three-bedroom house. Twenty people from a totally different culture, totally different ways of interacting … Their next-door neighbors are gonna say, ‘Well, wait a second. What is going on here? I don’t know these people. They don’t speak the same language that I do.’ And because there are twenty in the house next door, it’s a little bit rowdier than it was when there was just a family of four or a family of five. It is totally reasonable and acceptable for American citizens to look at their next-door neighbors and say, ‘I wanna live next to people who I have something in common with. I don’t want to live next to four families of strangers.”