Trump Is Bored to Death by the Affordability Crisis

But an equally big problem is that Americans’ struggles just don’t interest him. That’s why he can’t stay focused on them. That’s why he rolls his eyes when he says the word “affordability.” It’s also why in every recent speech, when he’s not lying about the affordability problem, he’s changing the subject. Trump raises the issue only to pivot to his preferred topics: tariffs (which he said recently was his “favorite word”), immigration, his personal beefs, himself, Ilhan Omar, Somalians in Minnesota, and so on. In his December 17 speech on the economy, he opened with three sentences on the cost of living, and immediately after saying the word “affordability,” he launched a rant about immigrants, as if to wake himself up. Two days later, in a speech in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, he shifted from affordability to his weird obsession with immigrants coming from insane asylums (presumably he is equating those seeking “asylum” with mental patients, a long-standing Trumpian muddle) without even the pretense of a logical transition, just because he couldn’t wait to get there.

Hardship bores Trump. And why wouldn’t it? He’s a rich guy who likes to hang out at Mar-a-Lago with other rich guys. He doesn’t have any answers to the affordability crisis because he doesn’t care—he really should borrow his wife’s infamous jacket—and because some of the easiest and most obvious solutions to the crisis involve rolling back his own policies, not to mention alienating Republican donors. No wonder he’d rather rant about Somalis in Minnesota—or reminisce about the good old days of his attempted assassination.

Trump’s utter disengagement and mendacity on the affordability crisis create a huge opportunity for Democrats, and some have been running with it. On Thursday, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the new mayor of New York City. He campaigned on making New York more affordable through universal childcare, free buses, a rent freeze for rent-stabilized buildings, as well as increasing the supply of housing for poor, working-class, and middle-class New Yorkers. He is backed by a grassroots campaign to tax the rich to make all this possible. On January 20, Mikie Sherill, the Democratic governor-elect of New Jersey, will also be sworn in. She too campaigned on lowering costs while also strongly opposing the construction of new data centers, which will increase energy bills, line tech billionaires’ pockets, and only flood the world with more slop.