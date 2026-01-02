The Right-Wing Justices Know Their Favorite Legal Theory Is Bunk

In practical fact, are presidents disabled from performing that good faith oversight role if they are authorized to fire agency heads for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance”? On the contrary, such a mandate could more plausibly be understood to affirmatively ensure that a president could use removal authority to further fidelity to law by agency heads—as distinguished from pushing his own political agenda, which is expressly what this administration argues should be a president’s prerogative.

Moreover, Barrett’s (correct) assertion that more than one constitutional provision pertains to presidential removal authority underscores that the vesting clause cannot be read in isolation, but must be contextually interpreted in the light of all such relevant constitutional provisions. (The lifting of discrete words or phrases out of context is a common maneuver by conservatives to twist the meaning of legal texts.) Such other provisions would, necessarily, include Article I’s foundational grant of power to Congress “To make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing [enumerated] Powers [specifically assigned to Congress], and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.” (Emphasis mine.) Here lies the textualist/originalist case for absolutist unitary executive theory; rest in peace.

To work around the collapse of this longstanding foundation for presidential absolutism, Barrett’s colleagues on the right took a different tack: They ignored it. They never invoked constitutional text or framers’ design at all. Instead, they reverted to two strategies. The first was a constitutional policy argument, untethered to constitutional text or original design. This claim was that independent agencies are democratically unaccountable, a failing remediable only by axing removal restrictions and subjecting multi-member agencies like the FTC to unlimited control by the elected national chief executive. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh challenged Slaughter’s counsel: