Confirmed: ICE Is Arresting American Citizens—and Lying About It

ProPublica’s report chronicled a series of ICE arrests that would be hard to believe if they weren’t backed by official complaints and eyewitnesses. In one, masked agents pointed a gun at, pepper-sprayed, and punched a young man whose only offense was filming them as they searched for his relative. In another, they tackled a 79-year-old car-wash owner, pressing their knees into his neck and back. The man, who had just undergone heart surgery, was left with broken ribs and was denied medical attention for 12 hours. In a third case, agents handcuffed a woman on her way to work and held her for more than two days—without any contact with the outside world.

All Americans, even those for whom immigrants are instinctively “other,” should be disgusted by these abominations, which make clear that there is no foolproof protection for anyone, Americans included, from ICE’s rabid tactics.

The report documents two categories of concern. As ProPublica notes, about 130 of the total number were arrested for allegedly assaulting officers. Many of these allegedly were overblown: ProPublica notes that they produced a “handful” of guilty pleas to misdemeanors. At least 50 of those cases were tossed, or charges were never filed.