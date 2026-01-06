Trump Blurts Out Dark Truth about Venezuela Plan—and about MAGA Voters

This “total access” will go to “very large United States oil companies,” Trump says. While he has insisted this will partly benefit Venezuela, he also says that the country’s oil “wealth” will go to the U.S. as “reimbursement for the damages caused to us by that country.” Trump’s conception of those “damages” is based on the idea that Venezuela “stole” from us when it nationalized its oil industry in 1976—a complicated history but one that doesn’t remotely support his claim. So this now looks very close to outright plunder.

To truly appreciate this, note that most analyses of Trump’s plans for Venezuela has proceeded on two tracks. One of them, as Seva Gunitsky explains, posits that Trump envisions a “tripartite” division of the world in which the United States, Russia, and China all bless one another’s domination of their respective regions in a “hegemonic carve-up.” The other sees Trump’s action through the prism of domestic corruption: He’s turning Venezuela over to American oil companies and executives, some of whom bankrolled his reelection.

We need to put those two pieces together. Trump appears to envision something like a “hegemonic carve-up” that also gives regional MAGA-friendly oligarchies a major stake in our “share” of that tripartite division’s spoils. This is already the Putin model: Authoritarian rule that enables smash-and-grab oligarchy by those in the regime’s good favor. Trump is making it unusually explicit that in this sphere of influence, Trump-approved oligarchs will be enriched by our regional spoils.