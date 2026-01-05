Trump to Cut Off Funding to Minnesota and Four Other Blue States
Donald Trump is taking revenge on blue states that didn’t vote for him.
The Trump administration is cutting off $10 billion in funding for social services like childcare and aid for poor families in five deep blue states.
The New York Post reported Monday that the Department of Health and Human Services will freeze funding for California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. The freeze will affect $7.35 billion from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, program, which gives cash assistance to very poor people. The administration is also blocking $2.4 billion in Child Care Development Funding and another $869 million from the Social Services Block Grant for all five states, citing benefits going to immigrants.
An official from the Office of Management and Budget later confirmed the news to Axios, though all states don’t appear to have yet been notified.
The move appears to be a reaction to Minnesota’s Somali day-care scandal, which the right has latched onto.
Regardless of the justification, this is likely just another instance of Trump going out of his way to spite American citizens, many of whom voted for him, living in states that didn’t.