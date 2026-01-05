Trump to Cut Off Funding to Minnesota and Four Other Blue States

The Trump administration is cutting off $10 billion in funding for social services like childcare and aid for poor families in five deep blue states.

The New York Post reported Monday that the Department of Health and Human Services will freeze funding for California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. The freeze will affect $7.35 billion from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, program, which gives cash assistance to very poor people. The administration is also blocking $2.4 billion in Child Care Development Funding and another $869 million from the Social Services Block Grant for all five states, citing benefits going to immigrants.