Dems Dominated In Virginia and New Jersey Because of Trump Hatred

TNR’s Monica Potts and Alex Shephard said that the easy wins by Zohran Mamdani, Mikie Sherrill, and Abigail Spanberger mean that Dems will remain divided on their strategy for the future.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger handily won the Virginia gubernatorial race, as was expected. In something of a surprise, New Jersey’s Mikie Sherrill, another Democrat, also won comfortably. Those two races were perhaps the most important in assessing the state of national politics in 2025. But the defining figure of this year’s elections has been Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayoral candidate. He also cruised to victory. In the latest edition of Right Now, TNR writers Monica Potts and Alex Shephard discussed Spanberger, Sherrill and Mamdani’s victories and what those wins say about the state of the Democratic Party, President Trump and the country, a year after Republicans dominated the elections.

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

