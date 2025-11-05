Dems Dominated In Virginia and New Jersey Because of Trump Hatred

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger handily won the Virginia gubernatorial race, as was expected. In something of a surprise, New Jersey’s Mikie Sherrill, another Democrat, also won comfortably. Those two races were perhaps the most important in assessing the state of national politics in 2025. But the defining figure of this year’s elections has been Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayoral candidate. He also cruised to victory. In the latest edition of Right Now, TNR writers Monica Potts and Alex Shephard discussed Spanberger, Sherrill and Mamdani’s victories and what those wins say about the state of the Democratic Party, President Trump and the country, a year after Republicans dominated the elections.