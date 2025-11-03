What’s the Matter With New Jersey Democrats?

That populist anger is driving Ciattarelli’s campaign, though he has spun it into a potent message in the Garden State. “There’s a New Jersey I want to get back to,” he said in a typical stump speech. “I grew up in a time when my parents didn’t have to worry about me walking to the bus stop. My parents didn’t have to worry about what I was learning at school that day.” Ciattarelli’s message is like a GOP-ified version of Mamdani’s. He talks incessantly about affordability, but he’s more likely to blame high energy costs and property taxes—the real culprit being the Democratic Party, which has run the state since Chris Christie left office in 2018.

Sherrill, meanwhile, has struggled to break through. She is a safe candidate—someone who doesn’t excite progressives but who also has struggled to win over moderates skeptical of giving Democrats another four years in charge. She is far from an expert communicator, with a tendency toward complex, winding answers and statements that Ciattarelli has seized on as proof that she doesn’t really have a plan to govern the state. Here, for example, is a typical quote she gave to Michael Kruse for his excellent piece on the race in Politico:

I want you to know something. We’ve got challenges ahead, we’ve got hard times, we’ve got a lot of work to do — but I want you to know something in your heart as we’re going through these struggles, as we’re making sure we’re taking care of our families, as we’re thinking about each other and how we’re going to care for our state, the community members that we care about.

Her campaign is also rooted in affordability concerns, but she is in a difficult position for any politician, even one more rhetorically gifted than she. Murphy has led the state since 2019, and voters are now wary of Democratic promises and increasingly looking to Republicans for change. Iit’s not so different from the environment that swept Chris Christie into office back in 2010.