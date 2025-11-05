Trump’s Tariffs Might Have Gone Too Far Even for This Supreme Court

A major problem for Sauer is that this is not how the Trump administration has described the tariffs anywhere else. Trump has often bragged about the large sums of revenue that he has been able to raise. Earlier this year, top officials like Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick were even floating the idea that the administration could abolish the IRS—and, presumably, the variety of taxes that it normally collects—and replace it with an External Revenue Service that oversees the tariffs.

A particularly awkward moment came when Chief Justice John Roberts squarely asked a question that the Trump administration often evades. “Who pays the tariffs?” he asked Sauer. “If a tariff is imposed on automobiles, who pays them?” Sauer’s dissembling and rambling answer about contracts between importers and exporters did not really answer the question. But in a much more fundamental way, it did.

Roberts spelled it out more clearly in a later exchange. “Yes, tariffs [are used] in dealings with foreign nations,” he remarked, “but the vehicle is imposition of taxes on Americans, and that has always been the core power of Congress.” The chief justice noted this as part of a discussion about how courts view claims of executive power—whether it was in tandem with the legislative branch, and therefore entitled to more deference, or whether it was at odds with Congress’s authority.