Netanyahu Is Trying to Drag Trump into Changing Another Regime: Iran’s

These Ramboesque statements were interpreted by Netanyahu as signs that Trump is willing to entertain another strike at Iran. Nothing for you to lose, Netanyahu likely told Trump; Iran is the worst actor in the world today, and moving against it would bring no adverse consequences for the U.S. Furthermore, he was probably planting in Trump’s head the idea that a regime change in Iran would be his lasting legacy and contribution to world peace. The Nobel Peace Prize Committee is a bunch of European wusses who would never appreciate what you’ve done for the world. But there’s always the FIFA Peace Prize.

In April and again in October 2024, in the midst of the war in Gaza, Israel and Iran exchanged a kinetic ping-pong of missiles, drones, and interceptions. It was more a display of capabilities than a full-scale war, but that didn’t prevent Netanyahu from spuriously explaining the exchanges in terms of “an existential war fought on seven fronts for the survival of Israel.” Netanyahu, for whom confronting and eventually defeating Iran and “Islamo-fascism” was always the defining principle and raison d’etre of his political career, was intent on escalating and expanding the war in Gaza. He did it in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and then directly with Iran.

The rationale underlining a direct clash with Iran had and still has two overarching reasons: political and geopolitical. Politically, for the man responsible for the October 7, 2023, debacle and solely accountable for the unfathomable and tragically cynical policy of paying off Hamas to avoid having to deal with the Palestinian Authority—the worst catastrophe in Israel’s history—prolonging the war in order to distance himself from the calamity made sense. Turning the disaster with Hamas into a strategic triumph over Iran would, in his mind, erase the disgrace of being the prime minister on October 7, who (to this day) refuses to be held accountable.