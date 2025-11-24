The Man Who Wanted to Believe in Life on Mars

But all this is, I think, missing something important about Lowell, the canalists, and the Mars craze. In much of his writing, and especially in the parts on which he seemed to labor hardest, Lowell seems like a fanatic, and a particular kind of fanatic: a conspiracy theorist. True, he did not point to any conspiracies. But like conspiracy theorists, he promises to open your eyes. He connects a lot of dots (literally). He insists on patterns where they do not exist. He describes a plausible counterfactual world (again literally), with its own internal coherence and logic. He knew more about Mars than almost anyone (even if much of what he knew was false). He was earnest, precise, specific, and attentive to skeptics: “For the canals to come out in all their fineness and geometrical precision, the air must be steady enough to show the markings on the planet’s disk with the clear-cut character of a steel engraving. No one who has not seen the planet thus can pass upon the character of these lines.” He was also intriguing: “That Mars seems to be inhabited is not the last, but the first word on the subject. More important than the mere fact of the existence of living beings there, is the question of what they may be like.” He was seductive, but somehow also nauseating. His writing makes you feel claustrophobic.

The tale of the Mars craze has immense contemporary relevance. There may be no Martians, but right now, science and scientists are under extraordinary pressure, and many researchers are losing funding. Canalists are everywhere, and there are plenty of Percival Lowells out there. Some of them have something like his erudition, charisma, confidence, and sophistication; some do not. Some of them hold positions of authority. They identify patterns. They have radio shows or podcasts. They create informational cascades. They are here to tell you that Barack Obama was not born in the United States, that climate change is not real, that vaccines cause autism, that election fraud is rampant, and that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was staged. Having connected so many dots, those who hold such theories tend to know a ton—far more than you do. No one is likely to be able to convince them that they are wrong. Like Lowell, they probably feel sorry for those who try.

On the subject of Mars, astronomers found themselves in a state of epistemic turmoil back in the 1890s and 1900s. Fortunately, the stakes were not that high. Lowell did not do much harm. The epistemic turmoil in which we now find ourselves is much more acute and far more dangerous. Some people sincerely believe damaging falsehoods. Others do not believe them, but are happy to push them for fame, profit, or power. Who are the modern-day equivalents of Eugène-Michel Antoniadi, willing and able to show what is true? And how can we get sufficient numbers of people to pay attention to them?