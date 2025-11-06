The GOP Went Big on Anti-Trans Ads This Year. And Guess What Happened?

Some pundits and consultants saw this as a statement on the effectiveness of this as a wedge issue rather than as a reflection of a poorly run Democratic campaign and declining poll numbers for President Biden. Trump leaned even further into this strategy in 2024, and the same people attributed the outcome to these ads, and not to Biden’s terrible poll numbers, inflation and the economy, and a mediocre Democratic candidate running a mediocre campaign.

So, when Republicans looked at the 2025 elections, particularly in Virginia, they saw Trump and Youngkin’s 2021 campaign as a blueprint to repeat the results of the past. Winsome Earle-Sears, the GOP gubernatorial candidate in Virginia this year, spent 57 percent of her advertising funds on anti-transgender ads. When she spoke to the media, she would usually try to pivot the questions to talking about Abigail Spanberger’s prior support for the transgender community. Republicans outside of Virginia tried to emulate this strategy, albeit to a lesser degree.

The result: Republicans lost Virginia in an epic fashion. Spanberger carried the state by almost 15 points, almost twice the margin Republican Ed Gillespie lost by in 2017 during Trump’s first term. Ghazala Hashmi, a Muslim woman, won the lieutenant governor election by 10-plus points, and Jay Jones won the attorney general race by 6 even after it was discovered he had fantasized about the death of his political opponent, former Republican Speaker Todd Gilbert, and wished his children would die in their mother’s arms. Democrats won every swing seat in the Virginia House, and six of 14 “lean R” seats, going from a narrow 51-49 split to 64-36. Every county in the state swung bluer.