Angry Trump Snaps at Media as Brutal New Data Shows Size of GOP Losses | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Angry Trump Snaps at Media as Brutal New Data Shows Size of GOP Losses

As Trump seethes at journalists amid the release of striking new analyses of the election, a reporter who covers Republicans details how they’re barred from acknowledging Trump’s unpopularity—a dangerous place to be.

Donald Trump vehemently talks to media
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Under questioning from reporters about last week’s GOP losses, President Trump seethed that worsening inflation on his watcha driver of the outcomeis nothing but a Democratic “con.” To buttress this, he floated a ludicrous distortion about Walmart’s Thanksgiving dinner package. Then, when a reporter raised facts contradicting him, he snapped in anger, because only the despot says what reality is. Trump then vehemently claimed “everybody knows” that goods cost more under “Sleepy Joe Biden,” as if shouting it endlessly will make it true. Meanwhile, a New York Times analysis shows that in key races, Democrats won over a meaningful sliver of Trump voters and that Hispanics snapped back to them in big numbers. And another analysis reveals striking details about GOP losses among working class voters. We talked to Bulwark reporter Joe Perticone, author of a good piece on GOP denial. He discusses the fragility of the MAGA coalition, why Democrats were able to reach into new info-spaces, and how Republicans are privately interpreting the loss, given that they’re not allowed to publicly acknowledge the truth about Trump’s unpopularity. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Daily Blast