A stone-faced man sits in a folding chair

at the edge of his lawn. He’s facing out

toward the street, where the threat awaits.

He glares at me as if I am the threat, or

the promise of the war he will be forced

to wage. The war he has been promised

to win. He resembles the old man who sat

behind the wheel of my sons’ school bus

for a time. Inscrutable what he held in mind,

in check, to himself and beneath the effort

of words. Everyone—everyone—is a slick

seed dropped in the earth and left for a season

in the dark. I want to tell him: Sleep well, brother.

Soon we will be weeds or flowers together.