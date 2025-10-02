Shutdown: Why I Worry That the Democrats Are Screwing It Up Again

Second, Democrats making the defense of Obamacare subsidies a central cause is not only good policy but potentially good politics. People who earn enough so that they aren’t eligible for Medicaid but don’t have jobs with good health care are exactly the kinds of working-class Americans who have defected from the party in recent elections. The Democrats are not defending wealthy people on the coast, nor are they defending people without jobs—two familiar conservative tropes that sadly many voters buy into. Obamacare subsidies go to people who are putting in their own money to pay for health care but still need some help.

“I’m for the rights of immigrants. I’m for LGBTQ equality. But those voters that we need to win, that may disagree with me some on those issues, I want to make sure the Democratic Party wins on the economy and on the day-to-day issues that matter in a voter’s life the most,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Representative Greg Casar told me in a recent episode of TNR’s Right Now, the show I host, as he argued that the Democrats must be an economics-first party.

Third, extending Obamacare subsidies is a practical, achievable demand. In an interview this week on Right Now, I pressed Representative Melanie Stansbury on why Democrats weren’t making this fight about the National Guard, ICE, Trump refusing to spend money Congress has already appropriated, or other “democracy” issues. She rightly pointed out both that the administration is already violating existing laws in many cases and that many of Trump’s worst acts are outside of the purview of congressional funding. Congress doesn’t have much ability to influence ICE policies, but it can fully fund Obamacare.