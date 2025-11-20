Visions of Byzantine Hell

They were just following orders, the angels,

when they shoved sinners into the River of Fire,

or boiled them alive in cauldrons. It’s the economy,

stupid. The frescoes in the Byzantine churches

of Crete left little to the imagination. To the Greeks,

Hell was like the headquarters of a multinational corporation:

a large building with endless rooms and hordes

of faceless bureaucrats. Alongside the usual suspects—

the Thief, the Murderer, the Rich Man, and the Farmer

Who Ploughs over the Boundary Line—a few surprises,

including Those Who Sleep on Sundays and Women

Who Use Contraception. In the mountains above us

where Zeus was said to have hidden so that his father

wouldn’t eat him, there is a plant called eronda,

or love, and those who brave steep rock faces

to fetch it, erondades, or love-seekers. The herb’s

moniker was due to its use as an aphrodisiac, or to ease

the pain of childbirth, or to induce an abortion, I forget

which, but it was likely all three. Most frighteningly,

Cretan Hell, unlike Dante’s crowded design, appeared

to have limitless capacity; no doubt it was what the priests

had intended when they commissioned the frescoes, a way

to keep illiterate peasants in line, or to promise them vengeance

in the next life, since there would certainly be none in this one.