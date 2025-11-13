Donald Trump Is Awful. The BBC Is Great. And Yet, It Blew This One.

In his essay “Amateur Journalism,” Macdonald praised the London weekly papers: The Spectator, The New Statesman, the Times Literary Supplement, and not least The Listener. The contents of that unique and marvelous magazine, apart from its excellent book reviews, consisted entirely of material that had been broadcast that week on the BBC. In America, Macdonald said, an equivalent magazine would have to be published monthly or even annually, and its existence was a remarkable reflection of the BBC’s stature and quality in those days. Not long ago, I was reading a collection of essays by the great Dutch historian Pieter Geyl, including one on “Isaiah Berlin and the concept of historical inevitability.” Looking at the back notes, I noticed that this essay had begun life as a broadcast on the Third Programme. It has to be admitted that broadcasts of that standard seem thinner on the ground than they once were, and the fact that The Listener folded in 1991 was a sad reflection of that decline.

In recent years, the BBC has known one crisis after another. Sometimes this is because it had provoked the prime minister of the day. Margaret Thatcher was particularly suspicious of the BBC as a home of subversives, and the charge of left-wing bias has persisted. There’s an element of truth in this, which might be called sociologically inevitable given the kind of people who work for the BBC. I doubt very many of them voted for Brexit in 2016, but then I don’t imagine that very many of the staff of The New York Times voted for Donald Trump.

More serious have been the scandals. The BBC acted far too slowly dealing with one newsreader who proved to be addicted to child pornography. And there was the still worse affair of Jimmy Savile, a hugely popular entertainer (God knows why) going back to the “Swinging Sixties” who had for years been allowed to brush off dark rumors with a brash flippancy. Only when he died in 2011 did the full truth emerge—that he was a peculiarly nasty sexual predator and pedophile. For whatever reason, the BBC always seems to be caught flat-footed by these events.