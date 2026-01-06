Surprise! Trump Has Barely Released Any Epstein Files at All
Despite being required to release all the Epstein files, the Department of Justice has barely scratched the surface.
The Department of Justice revealed Monday that it has only released less than one percent of the documents related to the investigations into Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged child trafficking.
In a letter sent Monday to Manhattan-based District Judge Paul Engelmayer, Attorney General Pam Bondi and deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche laid bare just how little had been done to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act since it was passed in November.
“To date, the Department has now posted to the DOJ Epstein Library webpage approximately 12,285 documents (comprising approximately 125,575 pages) in response to the Act, and there are more than 2 million documents potentially responsive to the Act that are in various phases of review,” the letter stated.
That means that everything that has been released so far—including such tidbits as a government lawyer saying that Trump had traveled on Epstein’s plan “many more times than previously has been reported”—is just the tip of the iceberg.
The letter also stated that initial reviews of a recent batch of more than one million documents received by the DOJ in December revealed that a “meaningful portion” of those documents were “copies of (or largely duplicative of) documents that had already been collected” by the agency.
More than 400 lawyers, including 125 from the Southern District of New York, would continue to review the more than two million documents that remained, the letter stated, for the purpose of deduplicating them and making efforts to protect victim privacy.
Multiple survivors have criticized the Trump administration’s most recent document dump for failing to redact “numerous victim identities” while also making “abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation.”
The letter included a lengthy list of ways that the DOJ intended to amend its process for ensuring victim privacy. It claimed that the department would modify the process for responding to survivor’s requests, improve the process of handling duplicative materials, run additional electronic quality control, and “refine” internal guidance for reviewers.