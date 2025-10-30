Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Is a Biopic Without Mystique

We don’t have to wonder what most of his songs mean or what he was thinking about when he wrote them, because lately he’s been happy to tell us.

While both films follow many of the standard tropes of the musical biopic genre, they are quite distinct, much like their subjects. A Complete Unknown captures the most famous and best-documented period of Dylan’s long career, during which he recorded his most iconic albums, emerged from obscurity into superstardom, and controversially transitioned from acoustic folk to electric blues rock. Despite Timothée Chalamet’s faithful performance, the film made little effort to understand the elusive inner workings of Dylan’s mind, focusing instead on how he impacted the other, less opaque people in his life. That might be all one can reasonably ask of a Dylan biopic, given that Dylan has always presented himself as an enigma and has always insisted that whatever music he currently feels like making speaks for itself.

Springsteen is a completely different kind of artist, a confessional lyricist who usually gives the fans what they want, and whose recent legacy-tending has involved stripping away any subtext from his vast body of work; a better comparison might be to Taylor Swift (I mean this as a compliment). We don’t have to wonder what most of his songs mean or what he was thinking about when he wrote them, because lately he’s been happy to tell us. Deliver Me From Nowhere is made in that spirit, but whether that makes it more or less a form of fan service than A Complete Unknown is debatable. It doesn’t depict either of Springsteen’s two obvious career breakouts, Born to Run (1975) and Born in the U.S.A. (1984)—though it does manage to include performances of the title tracks of both—and instead homes in on a personal low point in between.

By 1982, Springsteen was an established and respected rock front man but not exactly a peer of Michael Jackson, whose Thriller came out that year and is still the bestselling album of all time. Coming off of the solid success of 1980’s The River and his first top-five hit, “Hungry Heart” (originally written for the Ramones), Springsteen was expected to produce a follow-up stacked with radio-friendly singles. Instead, he retreated into solitude in the woods of Colts Neck, New Jersey, where he recorded an acoustic set of somber folk songs on a cassette-based four-track recorder in his bedroom. Around half of the songs are from the perspective of murderers—the title track is taken from news accounts of Charles Starkweather’s late 1950s spree killings across Nebraska and Wyoming—while the other half are mournful reflections on a working-class childhood and a distant father. At least in retrospect, the murder songs reflect Springsteen’s emotional state at the time, while the daddy issues songs reflect the underlying cause.