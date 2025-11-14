The Broadway Allure of Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon

His response to being thrown over is to hurtle himself at a new and unlikely target: Elizabeth Weiland (Margaret Qualley), a 20-year-old Ivy Leaguer who carries herself like a wisecracking neo-Bohemian muse and may or may not be hypnotized by the stars Larry’s been putting in her eyes during their May-December mentorship. Their arrangement is somewhere between those shown in Trilby and Pygmalion; Eddie and Mort can’t help but perk up at Larry’s jokes about Elizabeth’s myriad “ineffable” and “effable” qualities while wondering, quite reasonably, who’s grooming whom. If Elizabeth is too good to be true, it’s a built-in function of Robert Kaplow’s script, which was inspired by Hart’s apparently authentic correspondence with a young woman of the same name; the casting of Qualley—currently in the middle of a sterling run playing literal and figurative fantasy objects—plays up the idea of a cipher who’s been enchanted around the edges.

Linklater and Kaplow previously limned showbiz myth in Me and Orson Welles, a film whose title draws out a winning mix of hubris and humility (it’s almost a rite of passage for American auteurs to try to measure themselves against the maker of Citizen Kane). Christian McKay played Welles as a brilliant raconteur holding Zac Efron’s wannabe Broadway star in thrall, but also feeding off the younger man’s own passionate naïveté—the same dynamic at work in Blue Moon. Ostensibly, Larry wants to sleep with Elizabeth, whom he describes to his pals in the purplest prose imaginable despite the unspoken (but still deafening) consensus about his homosexuality (“I always thought that your interests went more … towards …” offers Eddie, who’s gently loath to fill in the blank.) Kadlow and Linklater are less interested in pigeonholing Hart’s sexuality than connecting his ardor for Elizabeth to the polymorphous sensuality of lyrics—all those bristling innuendos (“and if you’re good, I’ll search for wood” from “Mountain Greenery”)—and the satirical thrust of his personality. Whether Elizabeth is as bewitching, bothersome, and bewildering as advertised matters less than the fact that Larry needs her to be, so that he has an altar at which to worship—even if it’s located in what a lesser word-slinger than himself might term the friend zone.

Watching people wind up and unravel in real time is a Linklater specialty, and his direction here is wonderfully precise.

There’s something schematic—bordering on mechanical—about how Blue Moon sketches the contours of Larry’s public persona and inner life, and how his neuroses intersect with those of the people around him. The gently accelerating momentum of the party, with all of its awkward, tight-lipped encounters between peers and rivals gives off the hum of the proverbial well-made play, but it’s so well-made that it doesn’t really matter. Watching people wind up and unravel in real time is a Linklater specialty dating back to Slacker, and his direction here is wonderfully precise, carving Sardi’s into a series of dark corners and common spaces that serve variably as an amphitheater for Larry’s borderline-logorrheic standup act and a crucible for his courage. The character is so physically and intellectually restless that he could be an atom in a smasher, and while there are aspects of Hawke’s performance that verge on stunt-man status—i.e., the compositional and costuming effects that knock 11 inches off his lanky stature—he’s such a committed actor, connected so solidly to Larry’s compartmentalized arrogance and insecurity, as well as to Linklater’s rollicking and melancholy control of tone, that he conquers the tightrope.