Netflix’s Adolescence Speaks Directly to Parents’ Fears

It’s worth noting at this point that every episode of Adolescence is shot in one long, unbroken take, offering us a far more exhaustive, and seemingly more rigorous, visual account of these events than we might expect. So while the first episode is a frenetic freak-out, the second episode is a swirling, dizzying breakdown. We see a playground fight between two kids, we watch numerous classrooms descend into mayhem, we see tense, traumatized interviews with schoolkids, as well as prickly, combative ones, we see bullied and bullying students, we learn these teenagers’ horrific social media customs, we get a fire drill, we get an athletic foot chase, and we get a warm moment of reconciliation between Bascombe and his own son, who happens to also be a student at the school. We get, in general, a nightmarish picture of the environment contemporary kids enter when they go to school in the morning.

But the most telling detail—about the show, not necessarily the world it represents—appears almost exclusively in the background during one particularly long walking sequence. As the detectives walk through the school halls, in what appears to be every single classroom they pass, there is a television on. This fact is referenced in dialogue a few times. We hear students ask for “video,” and we hear teachers admonish students to pay attention to it. But the aggregate impact of all those glowing machines—accumulated and emphasized by way of the episode’s uncut oner—is profound. It’s also a little too much. As a rule, the show is committed to a kind of gliding Steadicam kitchen-sink realism, to a truthful accounting of contemporary society, to a probing investigation of the curdled minds of the young, to an actionable critique of society, but the visual italicization of this detail rings false in its cartoonish extremity. It’s the kind of hallucinatory running gag we might expect from a dystopian satire like Black Mirror. But this is Adolescence’s agitprop methodology: The show turns social problems into spectacles so that we grown-ups can see them. It’s an effective technique as well as a compromising one.



The parents, they’re scared. And this fact—not necessarily the depth of the crisis among young boys or the pathological overuse of screens—is ultimately what Adolescence is about. The show has been a tremendous commercial and critical hit for Netflix. It’s already become one of the most popular original, English-language shows in the streamer’s history—such that Netflix is apparently considering the idea of a second season—and it has been praised up and down on both sides of the Atlantic. Alan Sepinwall in Rolling Stone called it “an early contender for the best thing … you’ll see on the small screen this year,” and Lucy Mangan in The Guardian called it “the closest thing to TV perfection in decades.” But it hasn’t become this kind of smash just because of its well-executed oners. In an illuminating recent piece in The Cut, Kathryn Jezer-Morton surveyed a number of adults who see reflected in Adolescence’s sickening long takes both their experience of the children they know and their fears about the children they know. Parents and educators alike testified to the profoundly uncanny familiarity of the world Adolescence puts on-screen. The show’s “record-breaking popularity,” Jezer-Morton writes, has less to do with its quality than with “a gut feeling shared by parents of teens: Something’s seriously off.”