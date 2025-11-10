The Chair Company Is a Horror Show About The Workplace

I think the best workplace series on the air right now is I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, the madcap Netflix sketch show created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin. In their workplace skits, the office is always a place of strange chaos and discomfort. The conference table is a cursed altar, your co-workers hide oceans of rage beneath their shirt collars, every office party is a danger zone. Lunatics risk their lives to eat hot dogs during meetings, work trips become descents into madness, playing a flash-animated game on your work computer is like unlocking the seventh seal.

There’s no time to be captivated by the unstable workplace ecosystem of I Think You Should Leave as Robinson and Kanin briskly shuffle us in and out of it. But their new show, HBO’s The Chair Company, brings this vision of the corporate uncanny to long-form serial TV. You won’t find yourself shipping any of the show’s couples or even thinking that hard about its central mystery, but, somewhat improbably, The Chair Company manages to be both a high-surrealist critique of the dehumanization of work and a portrait of fragile humanity. You won’t get swept away by its narrative or its cast of characters, but you might find yourself, unaccountably, moved.

The plot of The Chair Company is nuts. Ron Trosper (Robinson) is a middle-aged middle manager who’s been put in charge of building a new shopping mall in Canton, Ohio, and, as the show begins, things are looking up. He is out to dinner with his family—his lovely and ambitious wife, Barb (Lake Bell), and two grown-up kids—to celebrate the start of construction. As Barb toasts Ron’s success, a young server interrupts to fawn over their son, Seth (Will Price), a star athlete. Seth graciously redirects the attention to his dad and his big news, only for the server to claim that she’s never even been to a mall. It’s a classic Robinson-Kanin social trap. On one hand, it’s preposterous—and even a little rude—for the server to say that in this particular setting. On the other hand, any response Ron gives, aside from a gentle shrug, is an inappropriate one. He tries to lightly correct her. The way many contemporary malls are designed, he says, it’s entirely possible to be in a mall without realizing you’re in a mall. But she insists, and Ron starts to argue with her. A nice moment for Ron, ruined—kind of by somebody else, but also by Ron himself.