2023 Was the Year TV Really Put Us Through It

Do you want your TV to be emotionally devastating, to be hard to watch, to linger like a cloud over your head when you’ve finished viewing? Or do you want it to buoy you?

And so the writers, and then the actors, went on strike. They said that it was intolerable for production companies to try to limit the size of writers’ rooms, to dismantle the apprenticeship model that allowed writers to produce their own episodes on set, to crush a model of collaborative creative practice that had sustained television as a medium for decades upon decades, in the service of optimizing shareholder value. They demanded that studios agree to pay residuals to writers for streaming series the way they pay residuals for syndication and, beyond that, to reveal at least some of the occult viewership numbers that might clue writers in to their own worth in this economy. And they railed against the implicit notion that studios could use artificial intelligence to replace their minds and their bodies.

The 2023 WGA strike, like any labor action, was both an act of advocacy for fairness and a tacit acknowledgment that the interests of artists and the interests of the corporations that benefit from their work are not always aligned. While the strike was ultimately resolved in a way that satisfied most members of the WGA, the fight itself leaves the industry unsettled. This was not just a dispute about pay rates and benefits. The WGA strike revealed what the studios think about their writers. Their buy-in to A.I. hype narratives was a tell. No writer in Hollywood is worried that an A.I. tool can replace them; what’s worrisome is that TV executives don’t agree.



If the TV landscape of 2023 was defined by these difficult negotiations and the strained détente reached between writers and studios off-screen, difficulty was also an aesthetic on-screen. Many of this year’s most notable shows, in other words, swam with “Fishes” in a sea of raw trauma and psychic violence. And while these were magnetic screen dramas, they were also, regularly, hard to take. Netflix’s Beef trained an unblinking gaze upon two characters who find each other within a cultural ecosystem defined by anger, despair, prejudice, and economic injustice. It begins on the edge of suicide and stays there. Succession asked us, finally, to grieve Logan Roy, whose emotional abuse of each of his children in turn transformed them into ghouls. I’ve never wanted to voluntarily leave so many scenes of poisonous social interaction. Barry finally left us in an unbearable space of moral vacancy and hollow horror. The Curse constructed a virtual Hell House of discomfort and cringe. I’m a Virgo utilized its bouncy, fantastical setup to access difficult truths about the (almost literal) dehumanization of Black people within the health care system, the job market, and the housing system.