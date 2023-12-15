2023 Was the Year TV Really Put Us Through It

The best compliment I can give to the hysterical overload of “Fishes” is that its grim intensity renders the joyful workplace romance of “Forks” almost incandescent if viewed in quick sequence. In this episode, we follow Cousin Richie as he stages at a fine-dining restaurant, at first resisting the pretensions of its fastidious service but eventually leaving a convert. “Fishes” knocks you down on the ground; “Forks” gets you back up, brushes the dirt off your shoulders, and sends you flying into the heavens. Cousin Richie’s redemption, the deep-dish pizza surprise, the front-of-house back-of-house flirtations, the mushroom peeling, that one tasteful Olivia Colman cameo, the Taylor Swift soundtrack—it’s maybe the most euphoric episode of television I’ve seen this year. By the time we’re in Richie’s car and Taylor hits that key change in “Love Story” and Richie hits the gas pedal singing—This love is difficult, but it’s real—all that trauma is in the past. Sure it’s a trick, and sure it’s a fantasy, but it sure feels good.

“Fishes” vs. “Forks” was adjudicated over and over on social media this summer. Do you want your TV to be emotionally devastating, to be hard to watch, to linger like a cloud over your head when you’ve finished viewing? Or do you want your TV to give you a shot in the arm, to buoy you at best or pleasantly float away at worst? It’s a question of difficulty. How much do you want to suffer? How much do you want to work? How do you want to feel? In any number of ways, 2023 was a difficult year for the television industry, on-screen and off. How hard does this have to be?

As 2023 began, TV series were disappearing. While this was by no means the primary inciting incident of the labor actions to come, throughout the latter half of 2022, news stories kept popping up reporting that various different streamers and production companies were taking their original series—even popular favorites like Westworld—off the platforms and either selling them to free, ad-supported streaming services or packing them up in mothballs. The situation was as startling for the bleak future it foretold—many of the series that were pulled from the apps were never released on physical media—as it was for the attitude it displayed from executives toward the artists who produce content for them. If the streaming revolution once promised creative freedom and support to artists, the events of late 2022 made it clear that that vision was now both outdated and naïve.